HBO Max has released an update for its Apple TV app to address the technical glitches it has been beset with since last week. Viewers had complained of issues with numerous features including the ability to rewind and fast-forward content, forced HDR, a permanent "next episode" pop-up at the end of a stream, broken subtitles and Siri commands. Most of the bugs on Apple TV were a result of HBO Max's decision to ditch the native tvOS player in favor of its own APIs as part of a June 2nd update, according to earlier reports. The update restores native video playback, the streamer said today.