Presidential Election

Biden administration is 'effectively abolishing ICE through administrative acts'

By John Sexton
Hot Air
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2020 election, it was the far left in the form of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who were openly committed to abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to the Washington Post, which surveyed all of the candidates, Joe Biden’s position was unclear. Next to his photo on this story the Post reported, “Biden did not provide an answer to this question.” But because of Biden’s standing as the moderate guy in the race the expectation was that he would not try to abolish ICE.

hotair.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden wants to beat Trump. Twice.

With help from Meridith McGraw, Allie Bice, and Daniel Payne. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As former President DONALD TRUMP continues to...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Barack Obama criticizes Republicans for pushing election lie

Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unacceptable even five years ago”, Barack Obama said on Monday. The former president warned Americans “to recognise that the path towards an undemocratic America is not...
Presidential ElectionFox News

‘MediaBuzz’ on Facebook’s Trump ban, media treatment of Biden

This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," June 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): What drives me crazy about the media is that when they totally blow it, an all-out, no doubt deep-rooted red-faced botching of a major story, they barely acknowledge it before moving on.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Biden Dismisses GOP Counteroffer on Infrastructure Bill

Efforts to build a bipartisan consensus on an infrastructure bill that could pass the Senate appear to be crumbling faster than America’s roads and bridges. On Friday, President Joe Biden said that a Republican counter-offer to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan was not good enough, according to the White House.
Presidential Electionheraldsun.com

Do NC members of Congress agree with Donald Trump’s election lie? We asked each one

Is Joe Biden the legitimate president of the United States?. It seems like a simple question. It should have an obvious answer. But in the months after the 2020 election, Republicans have followed Donald Trump’s lead in casting doubt on his loss. They, along with the former president, say the election was fraudulent, with Trump calling it the “crime of the century” in a speech at the North Carolina GOP convention Saturday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Political winds shift against Biden

The atmosphere is changing fast for President Biden . Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to weakening the filibuster has thrown the president’s legislative agenda into flux. The COVID-19 vaccination push has hit serious resistance, meaning Biden could fail to meet a key benchmark for the first time. And the...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The political risks of Kamala Harris' mission on immigration

(CNN) — It's time for Kamala Harris to step out of Joe Biden's shadow. Since becoming the first female Vice President in January, Harris has done what number twos are supposed to do: avoiding one-upping the commander-in-chief during his crucial first few months in office. But now, Harris is on a high profile and politically risky first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico, seeking to ease a tide of immigration at the US border.
U.S. Politicssamachar-news.com

US Lawmakers Hail Biden Administration for Offering Help

Top American lawmakers on Friday said that countries like India and Taiwan are in “desperate need of COVID19 vaccines” and applauded the Joe Biden administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to these countries. “Countries like Taiwan & India are in desperate need of #COVID19...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Biden administration to increase pay for airport screeners

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Thursday it is moving to increase the pay and union rights for security screeners at the nation’s airports. The Department of Homeland Security directed the acting head of the Transportation Security Administration to come up with a plan within 90 days to raise the pay of the screeners and expand their rights to collective bargaining.
Family RelationshipsPOLITICO

For the Sullivans, the Biden administration is a family affair

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. When Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN has traveled the globe to meet his counterparts from countries like...
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Will the Biden Administration Deliver on Racial Justice?

Joe Biden has spoken clearly about the reality of systemic racism in America, and he’s said that racial justice would be a defining element of his Presidency. Such a statement would have been unlikely before the movement that followed the death of George Floyd, or before the overt white supremacy that was on display during the 2017 Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally, which Biden has said persuaded him to run in 2020.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden administration extends bipartisan infrastructure talks into June

The Biden administration said Sunday talks over a $1.7 trillion infrastructure package would need to show a "clear direction" toward agreement by the time Congress returns from recess in early June, signaling that Democrats might be preparing to go it alone on a broad plan to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband service and create programs to help care for the elderly and disabled Americans.