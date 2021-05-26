Biden administration is 'effectively abolishing ICE through administrative acts'

During the 2020 election, it was the far left in the form of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who were openly committed to abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to the Washington Post, which surveyed all of the candidates, Joe Biden’s position was unclear. Next to his photo on this story the Post reported, “Biden did not provide an answer to this question.” But because of Biden’s standing as the moderate guy in the race the expectation was that he would not try to abolish ICE.