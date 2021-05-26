Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Revealed! '7 Rings' Singer Shares Photos From Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is now married.The singer tied the knot with her partner Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony, her representative has confirmed to People.“They got married,” the rep told the publication.“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”TMZ previously reported that the union had taken place over the weekend at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.Commenting on the wedding ceremony, a source told People: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural...