Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress Revealed! '7 Rings' Singer Shares Photos From Her Big Day With Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande has finally shared photos from her "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony with new hubby Dalton Gomez. Taking to the 'gram on Wednesday, May 26, the pop star posted a series of pics from her big day, which took place in the backyard of her Montecito, Calif., home on May 15. In the collection of photos, spread over three posts, the newlyweds are seen kissing, and Grande is smiling ear-to-ear in one sweet snap.okmagazine.com