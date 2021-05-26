Cancel
Music

Watch Eric & Marty of Clearbody/Acrobat Unstable talk records in new ‘Stocking Up’ video

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Acrobat Unstable one of the best labels in DIY/emo/punk/etc right now (home to releases by awakebutstillinbed, Stars Hollow, Carpool, Hazing Over, Dogleg, The Callous Daoboys, Infant Island, and more), and they've also got a video series where they go to record stores, pick up cool records, and talk about them. They recently did one with Skylar Sarkis (Taking Meds, Growing Stone, Highway Sniper) and talked about records by Archers of Loaf, Elvis Costello, Son Volt, 38 Spesh, and 'Til Tuesday, and now they've got a new one where label co-founders (and Clearbody bandmates) Eric Smeal and Marty Hacker-Mullen talk about Gouge Away, Oasis, Touche Amore, MGMT, The Cure, Boris, and MF DOOM.

