Significant heat for the Memorial Day Weekend and early next week

A wave of early summer heat is expected to continue over the week, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s will continue through Sunday. Typically in early June, the average afternoon temperature is in the upper 70s locally. Slight chances for scattered, pop up thunderstorms will continue over the next several days, but no significant precipitation is expected to combat rapidly drying soil across the region. Those working outdoors are reminded to take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning and to stay hydrated as much as possible. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for the latest weather information.