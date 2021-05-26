Cancel
Environment

Significant heat for the Memorial Day Weekend and early next week

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021 – Dry weather with temperatures near or above average through the week. Hot conditions will develop early next week. A few high clouds are moving into the region from northwest California, but overall good lunar eclipse viewing conditions with mostly clear skies early this morning. Current temperatures are running up to 10 degrees cooler compared to 24 hours ago and range from the 30s in the mountain valleys, to the mid 50s to mid 60s across the Central Valley.

