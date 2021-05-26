Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Album review: the GazettE – MASS

By Words: Jamie Cansdale
Kerrang
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly when you peer into humanity’s wretched ugliness and its darkest sins with the same eyes as Japanese metallers the GazettE’s frontman RUKI does the prospect of hope and peace seem so tragically fickle. Even a leisurely jaunt through previous albums like 2007’s STACKED RUBBISH or 2015’s DOGMA pits the listener into the deeper reaches of depravity. But after 18 months of unbearable anguish, hope and peace is precisely what the GazettE shoot for with MASS. Racing towards the vivid light of a new dawn, one which has been just out of reach for too long, the quintet’s tenth outing is abuzz with an unbridled optimism so intense it feels invincible.

www.kerrang.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Drums#Mass#Nigori#Kai#Jpu#Review#Song#Japanese Metallers#Mass#Despair#Depravity#Verdict#Unbearable Anguish#Humanity#Eyes#Love#Legion#Message#Overwhelming Feeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicfolkalley.com

Album Review: Allison Russell, 'Outside Child'

Much has been written already about Allison Russell’s debut solo album, Outside Child, which released on May 21 via Fantasy Records. The artist known for her work in Our Native Daughters, Birds of Chicago, and Po’ Boy has always been a standout performer with a shapeshifting vocal talent. For fans who have been paying close attention, it’s not particularly surprising that she had an album as stunning as Outside Child in her.
MusicFort Worth Weekly

Concert Review: Ayden Trammell, Little Universe, Electric Dreamers at MASS

The rain couldn’t put a damper on the rock at MASS Saturday night as Ayden Trammell headlined a bill that was as loud as it was melodic. Seating was minimal for safety reasons, and as the night wore on and the crowd dwindled, jam band Little Universe rocked some heavy riffs and soaring guitar solos. Should have stuck around, y’all.
Rock Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Wolf Alice triumphs with ‘Blue Weekend’

While London quartet Wolf Alice remains a bit of a secret here in the U.S., it’s a chart-topping cover star and festival main-stage mainstay across much of Europe. The band’s first two albums, 2015’s My Love is Cool and its 2018 follow-up, Visions of a Life, both wield noise with so much poise that it was hard to imagine what this band couldn’t pull off. And yet, after winning the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2018 for its second album, Wolf Alice often presented itself in the press as shy, guarded and somewhat bewildered by success. The competence and confidence of the songs stood in direct contrast with the band seeming not quite comfortable in its own skin, let alone the well-earned success so early in its career.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Moby recreates the magic on ‘Reprise’

Moby had enough hits just off his 1999 album, Play, to last a lifetime. But the DJ/producer extraordinaire, whose career has now spanned three decades, has never been one to let his songs rest. He’s explored music-making in numerous sonic spaces over the years, and his latest, Reprise, takes some of those biggest hits, as well as early career successes, and reimagines them in either orchestral or acoustic environments—to resounding success.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Stormruler – Under The Burning Eclipse (Album Review)

Blackened flames scorch the sky. The U.S. black metal scene has long been the Rodney Dangerfield of its adopted sub-genre; it gets virtually no respect from their European forbearers. It was frequently noted in interviews among various figures within the Scandinavian guard that America seemed a bit behind the curve and often imitating what was commonplace years earlier in Norway, whereas now it isn’t unheard of for some of the old guard to note that certain trailblazers out of the Pacific Northwest represented by such post-rock and atmospheric-tinged innovators such as Agalloch and Wolves In The Throne Room have veered a bit too far from the style’s primordial roots. But perhaps the states have found that long sought after sweet spot between originality and traditionalism that has allegedly eluded in a number of recent projects, one being the newly formed two-piece project Stormruler, which brings a fairly unique formula to the table on their debut LP “Under The Burning Eclipse.”
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

Album review: Olivia Rodrigo is the perfect pop star for an age of new identities

Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour" (Geffen) For the past few months, Rodrigo has been chiseling out a story about young love turned sour. Between the undulating ballad "Drivers License" — No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks — and the wistfully aggrieved (and perhaps even better) "Deja Vu," she's nailed the agony of collapse, and the anxiety of watching your old partner rebuild. It's a phenomenon as awful as it is familiar.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Rise Against takes the gloves off on ‘Nowhere Generation’

Between the increasingly fascistic nature of U.S. politics, climate crisis, economic disparity, crumbling infrastructure and rampant gun violence, things are still really, really bad. Older generations have seemingly waved away these issues, ignoring how they shaped the reality many of us will grapple with long after they are gone. This pretext serves as the thematic focus of Nowhere Generation, the latest album by Rise Against.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Synth Album Review: Daniel Quasar’s ‘WAVES’

Karl has been a freelance writer for over 10 years. He’s passionate about music, art, and writing!. Daniel Quasar’s WAVES is an album exploring issues of being and becoming, along with loss and pain. Their emotional exploration also includes a sonic palette that further emphasizes the themes that appear in the song lyrics with sensations of emptiness, desolation, and drift emanating from the synths that they use. The feeling of deep loneliness is occasionally pierced by light and moments that are more uplifting.
Theater & Danceavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: U Totem’s Debut Album 30 Years Later

There are so many ways to introduce U Totem. They were a short-lived five-piece progressive rock band from Southern California that came out of the merger of two earlier groups: Motor Totemist Guild (led by James Grigsby) and 5uus (led by Dave Kerman). Through group members and guests, U Totem can be connected to numerous bands, Thinking Plague and Cartoon being examples. In a way, U Totem was a centroid of North American avant-prog and Rock In Opposition (RIO) influenced music in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Amends - Tales Of Love, Loss, And Outlaws album review

Meddling fierce emotional strain with raw, whiskeyed angst à la belting blues-rock riffs, Amends hit a staunch ream of jaw-dropping highs on the suitably titled Tales Of Love, Loss, And Outlaws. It’s impressive, the dexterity with which the band play into the smokiness and sleaze of their Southern influences – hadn’t we known any better, we’d swear these Western Sydney vagabonds were hard-worn Nashville lifers.
Rock Musicfolkalley.com

Album Review: John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band, 'Leftover Feelings'

Three songs into this match made in musical heaven, the breezy “The Music is Hot” wafts in on gently swaying Caribbean rhythms, serving as a kind of the theme song for the rest of the album, celebrating the joys of music with laid-back melodies and playful lyrics that nod and wink at moments in music history: “WSM/On your transistor radio/A song about trains/You can hear that whistle blow.” John Hiatt teams up with Jerry Douglas and his band—Daniel Kimbro on bass, Mike Seal on acoustic and electric guitars, Christian Sedelmyer on violin, Carmella Ramsey on background vocals—to revel in reeling, rollicking propulsive road rock, swirling bluegrass, and funky blues.
Rock Musicbrignews.com

Casino Rockets: ‘Reality Distortion Field’ Album Review

Casino Rockets released their debut album Reality Distortion Field on 21 May. The self-financed band have been working on this record since 2018, to finally have it out into the world is such an achievement. The four-piece – Tiv Whitaker (vocals/synths), Rick Anderson (vocals/guitar), Dan Lea (vocals/synths/bass) and the purposefully...
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Bloodbound – Creatures Of The Dark Realm (Album Review)

Orcs arise from the decrepit depths. Popular fascination tends to follow bands that match a consistent yet novel style with a common lyrical trope. However, every now and then a band comes along that seems to spend a good deal of time discovering themselves before hitting the aforementioned sweet spot between originality and accessibility, and this has been the modus operandi of Sweden’s own Bloodbound since its 2004 inception. Originally billing themselves as a darker answer to fellow Swedish old school metal trustees Hammerfall and Dream Evil, sporting a getup more readily associated with a black metal band, the second half of the 2000s and the first of the decade that would follow saw them shifting their stylistic focus on every album, and often also their lead vocalist. It would be with a rather auspicious pivot in lyrical direction towards the popular television Game Of Thrones combined with a more bombastic yet streamlined melodic approach comparable to Sabaton on 2014’s “Stormborn” that a consistent formula would emerge for this now veteran fold.
Musictheweeklybeat.com

ALBUM REVIEW: J-Carter Talks 5th Studio Album, 'Nowhere To Go But Up'

The coronavirus has slowed down many operations, but not for the "Dirty Jerz" rapper, J-Carter. He's back with his 5th album entitled "Nowhere To Go But Up". Visually, no one would call into question J-Carter's commanding presence. But his sound is just as notable. His mature, northeastern, classical rap sensibility also exudes a forceful, commanding presence. He raps with confidence and precision. This guy knows his way around the genre.
Musicside-line.com

Projekt203 – Demolačná Čata (Album – Projekt203)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Dark-Pop. Background/Info: Slovakian duo Ondrej Pešek – Sissi Enns are back on track. The newest opus was released by the end of 2020 featuring thirteen songs. Content: The album takes off with a rather mystic intro evolving into a harsher Industrial approach with male and female vocals on...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Gasparotti / Ciullini / Stancati – Portraits (2021; Unexplained Sounds Group)

On my second listen to this compilation of tracks from three Italian experimentalists, my 17-year-old walked into the room and remarked on its similarities (in spirit if not exact sound) with the soundtrack to one of his favorite oddball Japanese video games from the 1990s, Earthbound. I had watched him do a playthrough of the game about a year prior and recalled that the music was “experimental” and quite advanced for the time and medium. Doing a bit of research finds that the composers of Earthbound’s soundtrack admitted to being influenced by Zappa, Sun Ra, Steve Reich, Brian Eno, and Can among others (Earthbound also has a storyline and dialog as witty and creative as its music).
Rock Musicmetaltrenches.com

Tygers of Pan Tang - Majors & Minors (Album Review)

They might not have quite as much recognition as some of the biggest names, but Tygers of Pan Tang were as much a part of the formative days of NWOBHM as Saxon, Judas Priest, or Iron Maiden. Although they would break up a few times and go through more of a rock-oriented transition in the late 80s, the 2000s and 2010s have served as a period of resurgence that brought some high-quality new material and increased effort to their earlier efforts. Part of this has been due to the addition of Italian singer Jacopo Meille who joined in 2004 and was first heard on 2007’s Back & Beyond EP. Since then Tygers of Pan Tang has released four full-length albums that continued to bring in the best of heavy metal and hard rock, and the Majors & Minors compilation pulls material from those efforts in order to shine a spotlight on this period of the band’s history.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Sly Withers - Gardens album review

In the five years since we first heard their self-titled debut, Sly Withers have undergone a seismic transmutation. Gone is the dirty, loose ’n’ livid shredding and abrasive DIY tracking – the cuts on that first record still pack a punch, but in comparison to the Perth quadrant’s current output, they feel like demos laid down on a MacBook. If the 2019 EP Gravis was a soft reboot to the adventures of Sly Withers, Gardens plays out like the big-screen adaptation – huge emotional stakes, captivating story beats and seven-figure production.