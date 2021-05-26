Album review: the GazettE – MASS
Only when you peer into humanity’s wretched ugliness and its darkest sins with the same eyes as Japanese metallers the GazettE’s frontman RUKI does the prospect of hope and peace seem so tragically fickle. Even a leisurely jaunt through previous albums like 2007’s STACKED RUBBISH or 2015’s DOGMA pits the listener into the deeper reaches of depravity. But after 18 months of unbearable anguish, hope and peace is precisely what the GazettE shoot for with MASS. Racing towards the vivid light of a new dawn, one which has been just out of reach for too long, the quintet’s tenth outing is abuzz with an unbridled optimism so intense it feels invincible.www.kerrang.com