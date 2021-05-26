Album review: the GazettE – MASS

Orcs arise from the decrepit depths. Popular fascination tends to follow bands that match a consistent yet novel style with a common lyrical trope. However, every now and then a band comes along that seems to spend a good deal of time discovering themselves before hitting the aforementioned sweet spot between originality and accessibility, and this has been the modus operandi of Sweden’s own Bloodbound since its 2004 inception. Originally billing themselves as a darker answer to fellow Swedish old school metal trustees Hammerfall and Dream Evil, sporting a getup more readily associated with a black metal band, the second half of the 2000s and the first of the decade that would follow saw them shifting their stylistic focus on every album, and often also their lead vocalist. It would be with a rather auspicious pivot in lyrical direction towards the popular television Game Of Thrones combined with a more bombastic yet streamlined melodic approach comparable to Sabaton on 2014’s “Stormborn” that a consistent formula would emerge for this now veteran fold.