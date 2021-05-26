Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gown Is the Epitome of Elegance — Get the Full Breakdown

By Samantha Holender
US Magazine
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s here! Ariana Grande just made our wedding dress dreams come true after sharing a glimpse of her timeless and simply stunning gown via Instagram. Us Weekly confirmed that the 27-year-old pop star married Dalton Gomez on May 17 in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony, but all the deets on on the fashion and the glam were on the down low — until now!

