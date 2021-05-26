Cancel
Video Games

'Star Wars: Squadrons,' 'Virtua Fighter 5' going free for PlayStation Plus members

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
May 26 (UPI) -- Sony announced on Wednesday that Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PlayStation 4 and Operation Tango for PlayStation 5 will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

All three games will be available to download starting on Tuesday. Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation Tango will be available until July 5. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate, however, will be available until Aug. 2.

Star Wars: Squadrons places players inside the cockpit of an X-Wing or TIE Fighter for epic space battles following the events of Return of the Jedi. Single player and multiplayer modes are available.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a remaster of 2006 fighting game Virtua Fighter 5 that features upgraded visuals and new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues.

Operation Tango, only available for the PlayStation 5, is a cooperative spy adventure where two players either take on the role of Hacker or Agent in order to complete missions set inside a high-tech world. Both players must have a working microphone in order to play.

