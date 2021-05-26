Biden asks intel community to 'redouble' efforts probing COVID-19 origins

© Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday announced a ramped-up effort to determine the origins of COVID-19, reflecting a new acceptance in U.S. political and public health circles that the virus might have emerged naturally or from a Chinese lab in the city of Wuhan.

Biden asked the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to come to a conclusion on the disease's origins, calling on them to report back to him within 90 days.

“As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China,” Biden said in a statement. “I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work.”

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” Biden added.

Biden’s statement followed calls from other administration officials for a more thorough, independent investigation of the origins of the virus amid new questions about the possibility that the virus may have come out of a lab in Wuhan.

The president said Wednesday that the intelligence community had already prepared a report at his request that analyzed whether COVID-19 “emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident” that he received earlier this month, but that officials did not make a definitive conclusion.

Biden said that two elements of the intelligence community lean toward the scenario involving human and animal contact, while one leans toward the lab-leak scenario.

“Here is their current position: ‘while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other,’” Biden said.

