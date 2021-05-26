Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Biden asks intel community to 'redouble' efforts probing COVID-19 origins

By Morgan Chalfant
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxUPx_0aCAYMKV00
© Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday announced a ramped-up effort to determine the origins of COVID-19, reflecting a new acceptance in U.S. political and public health circles that the virus might have emerged naturally or from a Chinese lab in the city of Wuhan.

Biden asked the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” to come to a conclusion on the disease's origins, calling on them to report back to him within 90 days.

“As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China,” Biden said in a statement. “I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work.”

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” Biden added.

Biden’s statement followed calls from other administration officials for a more thorough, independent investigation of the origins of the virus amid new questions about the possibility that the virus may have come out of a lab in Wuhan.

The president said Wednesday that the intelligence community had already prepared a report at his request that analyzed whether COVID-19 “emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident” that he received earlier this month, but that officials did not make a definitive conclusion.

Biden said that two elements of the intelligence community lean toward the scenario involving human and animal contact, while one leans toward the lab-leak scenario.

“Here is their current position: ‘while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other,’” Biden said.

DEVELOPING

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#President Biden#Government Information#Public Administration#Chinese#National Labs#Ic#Origins#Specific Questions#Human Contact#Administration Officials#Like Minded Partners#Transparent#Sufficient Information#United States#U S#Calls#Calling#Animal Contact#Wuhan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtsspectrumlocalnews.com

Biden officials, lawmakers sound the alarm on recent cyber aggression

Lawmakers and top Biden administration officials discussed Sunday an alarming uptick in Russian-based ransomware attacks in the U.S, citing “deep concerns” that Moscow could go even further in their hacks on U.S. critical infrastructure. Their remarks come in wake of two major attacks in recent weeks on Colonial Pipeline and...
Public HealthSun-Journal

China could pay if nations come to believe the virus leaked from a lab

On Feb. 9, when a World Health Organization team pronounced it “extremely unlikely” that the novel coronavirus escaped from a lab, few could have guessed how much traction the lab-leak hypothesis would gain in just a few months. Today, however, governments, scientists and news organizations are treating the possibility of a lab leak as entirely credible — alongside the competing idea that the virus was transmitted naturally via an infected animal. On May 26, for instance, President Joe Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to step up efforts to investigate the virus’s origins and produce a report that could “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” as to which theory is correct. Even the director general of WHO has suggested that his research team’s conclusion may have been too hasty, given the limited access it had to Chinese facilities.
Worldperuzi.xyz

The US is donating 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

A bipartisan delegation of three United States senators landed in Taiwan on Sunday and announced that Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to its ally. The high-profile delegation and gift comes as Taiwan accuses China of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses as part of Beijing’s ongoing campaign to keep the island isolated.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Supreme Court declines to hear suit challenging male-only draft | Drone refuels Navy fighter jet for the first time | NATO chief meets with Austin, Biden

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Supreme Court won’t be weighing in on whether the all-male draft is constitutional,...
Public Healthcity-countyobserver.com

Braun To Dr. Fauci: “Will You Ask Pres. Biden, To Declassify COVID-19 Origin Intel?”

WASHINGTON – In a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee today, Senator Mike Braun asked Dr. Anthony Fauci – given his support for transparency in the investigation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic – if he will recommend that President Biden declassify all intelligence related to a link between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the coronavirus.
U.S. PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

US officials press China to provide greater transparency

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): With a renewed focus on a fresh investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, US experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the pandemic began with a leak from a lab. "There's going to...
U.S. Politicspopulist.press

U.S. Intel believes China is trying to produce Covid variants to cover up ‘lab origin’…

A person believed to be among the highest-ranking defectors ever to the United States from the People’s Republic of China has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months, sources inside the intelligence community have told RedState on condition of anonymity. The defector has direct knowledge of special weapons programs in China, including bioweapons programs, those sources say.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senators call for greater regulation of cryptocurrency

Two members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), called on Sunday for greater regulation of cryptocurrencies in order to crack down on ransomware payments from cyberattacks. Why it matters: Last month's hacking of the Colonial Pipeline underscored the nation's vulnerability to large scale...
Presidential ElectionAxios

3. Biden extends Trump's tough line on China

By embracing moves made during the last year of the Trump administration, President Biden is persuading reluctant U.S. progressives and even some European leaders that a more muscular China policy is necessary. Why it matters: "Any concerns that the Biden administration might soften Trump's policies toward China have largely been...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: White House sees paths forward on infrastructure despite stalled talks | Biden battles Dem divides | FBI seizes bitcoin ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline

Happy Monday and welcome back to On The Money, where we never confuse our Kirstens and Kyrstens. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's immigration changes result in more aliens in the US 'waiting' for slower courts

President Joe Biden just ended the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program, which has been referred to as the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The MPP program required certain aliens entering or seeking admission to the U.S. from Mexico — illegally or without proper documentation — to return to Mexico and wait outside of the U.S. for the duration of their immigration proceedings.