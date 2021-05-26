Lawmakers ask state to stop calls about COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two Republican state legislators are asking North Dakota health officials to stop calling residents to offer information on the coronavirus vaccine.

Sens. Jessica Bell and Nicole Poolman sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi expressing concern about the role of state government in “personal health choices” and patient privacy.

Both lawmakers said they had heard from constituents who were called and given vaccine information. Poolman said the people she talked to wanted to know how state government knew that they hadn’t been vaccinated, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

State health officials say the callers are state employees who are trained in privacy laws.

In a letter responding to Bell and Poolman, Wehbi said that since COVID-19 is still “circulating in our communities,” people who aren’t vaccinated are at the highest risk of contracting the disease and that vaccine reminders are not unusual.

“Reminder/recall outreach is a well-established, effective tool that has been used to increase immunization coverage rates for years,” he wrote.

Letters also were sent to people 65 and older who did not have a recorded COVID-19 vaccine.

The patient information is in a secure database owned by the state Health Department, according to Wehbi.