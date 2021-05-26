Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lawmakers ask state to stop calls about COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two Republican state legislators are asking North Dakota health officials to stop calling residents to offer information on the coronavirus vaccine.

Sens. Jessica Bell and Nicole Poolman sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi expressing concern about the role of state government in “personal health choices” and patient privacy.

Both lawmakers said they had heard from constituents who were called and given vaccine information. Poolman said the people she talked to wanted to know how state government knew that they hadn’t been vaccinated, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

State health officials say the callers are state employees who are trained in privacy laws.

In a letter responding to Bell and Poolman, Wehbi said that since COVID-19 is still “circulating in our communities,” people who aren’t vaccinated are at the highest risk of contracting the disease and that vaccine reminders are not unusual.

“Reminder/recall outreach is a well-established, effective tool that has been used to increase immunization coverage rates for years,” he wrote.

Letters also were sent to people 65 and older who did not have a recorded COVID-19 vaccine.

The patient information is in a secure database owned by the state Health Department, according to Wehbi.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

473K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#State Government#State Lawmakers#State Legislators#Republican Lawmakers#State Officials#Ap#The Bismarck Tribune#Vaccine Reminders#State Health Officials#State Employees#Constituents#Calling#Privacy Laws#Patient Privacy#People#Personal Health Choices#Reminder Recall Outreach#N D#Bismarck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

ACLU calls for COVID-19 vaccines for those in ICE detention

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is pushing the Biden administration to vaccinate everyone in immigration detention along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff. “Given the urgency posed by COVID-19 — including the introduction of new variants and continued outbreaks throughout detention centers across the country from increased population...
Minot, NDsayanythingblog.com

Vaccination Cold Calls Raise Privacy Concerns With Lawmakers

MINOT, N.D. — I’ve had a few readers contact me recently saying they’ve been cold-called about their vaccination status by people from the North Dakota Department of Health. The calls are intended to help citizens make appointments to get vaccinated, but how the state is getting the medical data on...
Public Healthpncguam.com

UOG Call Center assisting in COVID-19 vaccination verification

In line with DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-11 REV 11, the University of Guam (UOG) Call Center is assisting DPHSS with requests for vaccine verification. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine on Guam may request their secondary form of vaccination verification by calling the following numbers:
CollegesSouth Bend Tribune

Pressure mounts on IU as more lawmakers criticize COVID-19 vaccine requirement

State Senate Republicans are joining the chorus of elected officials calling on Indiana University to walk back its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. “After 14 months of fighting and enduring the COVID-19 war, our state is finally returning to the path of normalcy,” the state’s Senate GOP caucus wrote in a letter addressed to IU President Michael McRobbie. “Regrettably, decision makers at Indiana University have veered away from that path.”
Public Healthwuzr.com

Gov. Holcomb Asked to Stop Mandatory Covid Vaccination Rule at IU

Several state lawmakers are trying to prevent Indiana University from requiring students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. State Representative Jim Lucas wrote a letter to Governor Holcomb, asking him to get involved. Nineteen lawmakers signed the letter. Governor Holcomb’s office says they’ve received the letter, and the governor...
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Six misunderstandings about the COVID-19 vaccines, debunked

More people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts and across the country every day. At the same time, misunderstandings — and sometimes misinformation — about the vaccines are preventing people from lining up for their shots. Public health officials say in order to return to some semblance of pre-pandemic...
PharmaceuticalsDaily Commercial

From the Left: Hesitant? As your doctor about COVID-19 vaccine safety

That’s the question I ask when confronted by COVID vaccine naysayers. Sometimes there’s an awkward silence that follows. However, with nearly 90% of American doctors vaccinated, I encourage hesitant friends to ask their physician why he feels it’s safe. Vaccine hesitancy is the newest buzz phrase. It describes Americans that...
Kidsiu.edu

Ask the Expert: Children and the COVID-19 vaccine

With access to the COVID-19 vaccine widely available, parents have plenty of questions about next steps: Are older children eligible for vaccination? Is it safe? What about younger children? Is it safe to take a summer vacation? What about outdoor activities where masking isn't possible, such as swimming lessons?. Inside...
Larimer County, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Doctor Answers Lingering Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

More and more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 across the U.S. In fact, 60% of Larimer County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Despite this, a recent CNN poll reports that around a quarter of adults are actively avoiding getting the shot. Reservations about the vaccine's development, side effects, and virus variants have all contributed to this hesitancy.
PharmaceuticalsScranton Times

Geisinger doc: Vaccination best way to stop COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines have held up well against the spread of variants of the virus so far, but wider vaccination remains the best hope of wiping out the deadly disease, Geisinger’s top infectious disease expert said Tuesday. “In fact, one of the things that we always want to try to emphasize...
Public Healththealaska100.com

Communicating effectively with employees about the COVID-19 vaccine

Employers are searching for ways to talk to employees about vaccination in a way that is respectful but clear. Read on for tips from Blueprint Alaska about how to communicate effectively in a way that inspires confidence and builds trust:. Words matter: Choose them carefully. Dispel myths and share facts.
HealthRegister Citizen

South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers on Monday rejected rules proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem's administration that would have set parameters for students who need to use medical marijuana at school. A legislative committee sent the rules back to the Department of Education for revision after complaining that...