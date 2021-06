They may be married in real life. But actor Pam Dawber was against playing a love interest for her husband Mark Harmon on the hit drama “NCIS.”. Dawber played a recurring role for four episodes during Season 18. “NCIS” cast her as Marcie, an investigative journalist that assisted Harmon’s Gibbs. By the end of the season, the two were investigating a potential serial killer. But those investigations might now be blown up. Well, at least Gibbs’ boat is. In the final moments of the season, someone attempted to kill Harmon’s character.