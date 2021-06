What: Concerts at "Camp Cider" Where: Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., suite 101. Cost: $10-$25 (depends on party size) Last week, shortly after announcing they’d give a free beer to those who showed up to get a shot of the Pfizer vaccine during a two-day pop-up clinic at Boundary Bay Brewery, the community staple on Railroad Avenue had another big announcement to make. After a long hiatus, they would be stepping back into the live music arena by hosting a Mother’s Day brunch concert with Cayley Schmid and Clea Johnson of Giants’ Causeway on the beer garden stage in “Bellingham’s Backyard.”