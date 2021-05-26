Cancel
‘Rockfield: The Studio on The Farm’

By Lea Palmieri
Decider
Cover picture for the articleI’ve watched a lot of music documentaries, so I love a new one that can get super specific. Enter Rockfield: The Studio on The Farm, a film that chronicles the highs and lows (quite literally) over the course of decades at the iconic and first ever residential recording studio in Wales. This movie is packed with music fun facts, including tidbits about the recording of Oasis’s “Wonderwall” and Coldplay’s “Yellow” and even Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Available on VOD and The Coda Collection through Amazon Prime Video this weekend, music fans will love this charming doc that manages to capture both the delightful and debaucherous moments that go into creating music.

