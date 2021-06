MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: (Laughter) Good morning, Lulu. GARCIA-NAVARRO: Good morning. All right. We had the first filibuster of this new 50/50 Senate over the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, which we still don't know a whole lot about. The vote to bring this bill up for debate did not reach the threshold of 60. Instead, it was 54-35, with six Republicans in favor. Mara, what happened?