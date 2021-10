BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore. Lamar Williams was arrested Sept. 3 and booked into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility on a charge of first-degree murder, the Baltimore Police Department announced Wednesday. The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 along Pulaski Highway near where it meets North Ellwood Avenue, according to police. Officers answering a reported shooting in the area found 21-year-old Carlos Rodrigo Amador-Funez suffering from a gunshot wound. Amador-Funez was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries four days later. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Williams as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. His charges were upgraded after the victim died.

