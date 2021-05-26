Cancel
“Deja Vu” Proves Olivia Rodrigo’s Songs are Really Just That Great

By Juliana Vaccaro
Georgetown Voice
Cover picture for the articleWe’re barely halfway through 2021, but it’s hard to think of the breakout stars of the year without mentioning Olivia Rodrigo. In January, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress took over every single music streaming platform with her single “Drivers License.” The 18-year-old singer broke records such as the most streamed non-holiday song on Spotify and even inspired an SNL skit dedicated to how addicting the bridge was. Yet, her second single, “Deja Vu,” proves that Rodrigo’s success wasn’t just beginner’s luck, but the promise of one of the best up-and-coming songwriters in the music industry.

