“Deja Vu” Proves Olivia Rodrigo’s Songs are Really Just That Great

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, became an instant classic overnight. The breakout pop star got her start on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series playing Nina Salazar-Roberts, and now she's topping the global music charts with hit after hit of her own. As an album, Sour defies conventions of genre and includes songs that manage to have their own unique sound while working together collectively. The album truly has a song for everyone, from the catchy, whimsical "Deja Vu" to the unforgettable power ballad "Drivers License" to the Hot Girl Summer anthem "Good 4 U." You've probably heard Olivia's music all over TikTok, and now it's time to find out which Sour song you are, based on your Zodiac sign.