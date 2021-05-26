Cancel
Juventus director Paratici to leave club after 11 years

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus director Fabio Paratici will leave the club at the end of June after 11 seasons with the Bianconeri.

Juventus, which saw its nine-year reign as Serie A champion end this season, announced on Wednesday that Paratici’s contract will not be renewed when it expires on June 30.

“An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges,” Paratici said in a statement released by Juventus after a meeting between him and club president Andrea Agnelli.

Paratici joined Juventus in 2010 originally as coordinator of the technical area. He had several different job titles before being named the club’s managing director of football.

Juventus won 19 trophies during that time, including nine successive Serie A titles — a run that was ended by Inter Milan this year.

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo also faces an uncertain future after a disappointing season in his first job in charge of a senior team.

Juventus finished fourth, only securing that spot and qualification into the Champions League on the last day of the season.

However, the Bianconeri did win the Italian Cup last week to add to its triumph in the Italian Super Cup in January.

“Fabio has written the history of Juventus over the past few years. A growth path characterized by professionalism, perseverance and many successes,” Agnelli said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

