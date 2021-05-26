Cancel
Microsoft Teams Up With Accenture, Goldman on Greener Software

By Bloomberg
Data Center Knowledge
 13 days ago

Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., Accenture Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are teaming up with nonprofits like the Linux Foundation and climate groups to develop and share ways to build software that produces fewer carbon emissions when run in data centers, the notoriously energy-hungry networks of high-powered computers that are consuming increasing amounts of the world’s electricity.

