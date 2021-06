There really is a workout for everyone. After all, exercise isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. With a variety of goals, personalities, and preferences comes a variety of options in the fitness world. And no one knows that better than trainers, who are experts in some modalities and near beginners in others. To celebrate the diversity of movement, we’ve asked seven trainers for their favorite workouts. You know, the ones that leave them feeling like they’re not only in the best shape of their lives, but that they also enjoy doing on a daily basis.