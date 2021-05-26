Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emma Thompson's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

By Cassidy Anthony
Posted by 
The List
The List
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emma Thompson, 60, has had one of the most illustrious and successful careers in Hollywood. Gone are the days of the simple "triple threat" — Thompson is the ultimate multitasker, with a plethora of titles on her resume, including actress, screenwriter, producer, activist, author, and comedian. She's accumulated an impressive amount of awards during the decades that she's been in the public eye, including Academy Awards, Emmys, British Academy Films Awards, Golden Globes, and more (via IMDb).

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Julie Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense And Sensibility#Golden Globes#Stunning Net Worth#Academy Awards#Popsugar#The A Lister#Guardian#Hollywood#Producer#Comedian#Imdb#Blockbuster Films#Damehood#Infamous Women#Britannica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesthekoalition.com

Cruella’s Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Embrace Their Inner Villain

Set in 1970s London against a backdrop of the emerging punk scene, the Cruella prequel directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) is unlike any other Disney live-action adaption. Like Halston or The Devil Wears Prada, is is a fashion film, focused on egotistical daring genius. Part heist movie, part punk-rock homage it focuses on Estella’s apprenticeship at one of the top couture fashion house headed by a savage narcissist named The Baroness (Emma Thompson who would terrify Miranda Priestly).
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’ First Reactions: A Bold and Wicked Disney Origin Story Starring Emma Stone

Early word is in for “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie’s flamboyant spin on the origin story of iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil, and the film looks to be a winner. Emma Stone is being praised for her wicked twist on the “101 Dalmatians” villainess. Emma Thompson is also being singled out for her turn as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a swank fashion house and also a renowned haute fashion legend. Check out first reactions below.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

CRUELLA Star Emma Thompson Reveals How It Felt To Revisit 1970s London As The Movie's Baroness

Cruella stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone (La La Land) in Disney's all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. The movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+'s Premier Access service on Friday, May 28, and believe us when we say it's an absolute must-see!
CelebritiesComicBook

Emma Stone's Baby Daughter's Name Revealed

Emma Stone's baby daughter's name has been revealed, and it is "Louise Jean McCary." Stone and her husband, director Dave McCary, got married last fall, and welcomed their daughter in mid-March but kept the details of the birth quiet for some time before news broke. Naming the baby "Louise Jean" is reportedly a tribute to Emma Stone's grandmother Jean Louise - a tradition carried by Emma herself (real name: Emily Jean Stone). The details of Emma Stone's baby name of choice were leaked by TMZ, which apparently got a look at the official state registry of the name.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch Emma Stone Break Down in Tears Over Emma Thompson's Cheeky Cruella Underwear Confession

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Emma Thompson's cheeky confession made Cruella co-star Emma Stone laugh until she literally cried. During a recent interview with the British morning show, Lorraine, Thompson appeared alongside Stone to discuss their new Disney movie, Cruella. The British actress, who plays the character of the Baroness in the movie, confessed the work behind making her gorgeous silhouette appear in the ‘70s style-inspired costumes involved the tightest undergarments imaginable—and didn't hold back on just how uncomfortable the entire thing truly was.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Emma Thompson wipes Emma Stone off the screen in misbegotten ‘Cruella’

Everything that’s good about “Cruella” can’t obscure the fact that it was a very bad idea. The movie makes gestures toward style. It has first-rate costume design. The soundtrack contains a series of well-loved but mostly irrelevant pop songs from the 1960s and ’70s. But we still end up with a movie that should never have been made.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Dame Emma Thompson likens Cruella underwear to a 'ship's rigging'

Dame Emma Thompson has compared the underwear worn by her character in 'Cruella' to a "ship's rigging" and says she she needed a team to help her use the toilet. Dame Emma Thompson has compared her underwear in 'Cruella' to a "ship's rigging". The 62-year-old actress plays fashion designer Baroness...
CelebritiesParsons Sun

Dame Emma Thompson's Cruella Baroness look inspired by Dame Joan Collins

Dame Emma Thompson's 'Cruella' look was modelled on Dame Joan Collins. The 62-year-old actress stars as Baroness von Hellman - the narcissistic head of a prestigious London fashion house - in the live-action origin story of the '101 Dalmatians' villainess Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone). And the 'Love Actually' star...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella's Emma Stone reveals Disney villain who deserves an origin story

Disney's Cruella has followed on from Maleficent in creating a big-screen origin story for one of The House of Mouse's most famous villains, and it's proved so successful that development has already begun on a sequel. The formula clearly works, and is more creatively interesting than just doing straightforward live-action...
MoviesDecider

‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’

This sweet, feel good film is so chock full of fabulous stars, it’s hard to concentrate on just one. Thankfully, you won’t have to choose, because the smoothly intersecting plot lines let you follow Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore and Marisa Tomei through stories which begin with frustration, mid-life crises and potential divorce, and end with love all around (well, mostly). A true romantic comedy, Gosling fans will enjoy watching him blossom from a bullshitting ladykiller to a lovesick puppy–and appreciate his move into garnering subtle laughs from his usual, more dramatic roles.
MoviesMovieWeb

Cruella Stars Want Glenn Close to Return in a Godfather Part II Style Sequel

It was announced over the weekend that Cruella 2 is in early development at Disney. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are up for a Cruella sequel in the vein of The Godfather Part II that would also bring back Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil. Starring Stone as a younger Cruella with Thompson co-starring as her boss Baroness von Hellman, Cruella was particularly praised for its acting from the lead stars. Close also served as a producer on the movie, though she didn't make any kind of a cameo appearance.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.