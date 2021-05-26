Emma Thompson's Stunning Net Worth Revealed

Emma Stone's baby daughter's name has been revealed, and it is "Louise Jean McCary." Stone and her husband, director Dave McCary, got married last fall, and welcomed their daughter in mid-March but kept the details of the birth quiet for some time before news broke. Naming the baby "Louise Jean" is reportedly a tribute to Emma Stone's grandmother Jean Louise - a tradition carried by Emma herself (real name: Emily Jean Stone). The details of Emma Stone's baby name of choice were leaked by TMZ, which apparently got a look at the official state registry of the name.