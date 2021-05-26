Machine Learning Automation Couldn't Keep the Suez Canal Unstuck

In late March, the world became distracted from everything else going on — no small feat, considering — when a large boat became stuck in the Suez Canal. The boat — the Ever Given, a 400-meter-long container ship — ran aground on March 23 in the canal. As a result, more than 400 ships were blocked from passing through the Suez Canal for six days; other ships rerouted to take an expensive 5,000-kilometer detour around the Cape of Good Hope. Clearing the backlog took nearly another week once the Ever Given was freed on March 29, and the estimated daily cost of the shipping traffic disruption is $10 billion.