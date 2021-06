It looks like cannabis stocks have entered the "meme" stock fray, as shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) were last seen up 10.6% at $22.36. Tilray's CEO Irwin Simon is buzzing about the attention from retail investors, saying "We love having them as part of our shareholder base," as he believes their high level of knowledge about the company and its products makes them the perfect investors. In addition, the mini-rally has options traders flooding the cannabis concern, with speculation from both sides of the aisle.