Fact: Styling your hair can feel like an actual chore when you're lacking in the inspiration department. But there's a pretty easy fix—and it all starts with this list of stunning hairstyles specifically picked for your 3c hair. Whether you've working with strict 3c curls or you've got a mix of types 3 and 4 hair, you're bound to find something you love when you scroll through these celeb-approved updos, sleek braids, and perfectly accessorized looks. So the next time you're about to pull your hair into the same old top knot and call it a day—don't. Keep reading for the 20 prettiest (and, TBH, easiest) 3c hairstyles of all damn time.