Fry harder: more adventures in hot oil

Financial Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSome pieces of equipment you acquire for your kitchen, try once and never use again. I’m thinking here of the fish kettle I bought on a whim some years ago in order to make Cantonese-style steamed fish. Now it languishes at the back of a cupboard gathering dust. Other pieces of equipment you bring into your kitchen and they change the way you cook. They change you. They open up possibilities, spark ideas. Now you have them, you realise there is no going back. You are a different person. You are a person, in my case, who loves to deep-fat fry.

