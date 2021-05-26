Cancel
NFL

Why are the Denver Broncos being linked to Julio Jones?

By Lou Scataglia
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my opinion, the most bizarre thing to come of this Denver Broncos offseason is the national media hype for the Broncos making a trade for All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. Our KING Sayre Bedinger recently wrote a piece addressing the implications of a potential Julio Jones-Broncos union, so I’ll link it here, but I just cannot see a valid argument for acquiring his services, though I will try to put myself in the shoes of the ambitious analyst who seems to think it makes sense.

