Opinion: Transportation Funding Priorities Are Outdated

Henke is executive director of the Oregon Public Health Institute. Mortell is public health administrator of Washington County Public Health. Over a year into the pandemic, the “fourth wave” of COVID-19 has wreaked its damage on Oregon’s communities and laid bare the challenges of our public health system. In the midst of this latest surge of a virus that has infected more than 200,000 Oregonians and killed more than 2,600, the Oregon Legislature will again take up the topic of “public health modernization.” This year, they must do more than talk: they must make significant investments in Oregon’s public health system. A 2016 assessment found the state’s public health system to be drastically underfunded, noting that it would need an additional $210 million per biennium to carry out its foundational programs and functions—such as controlling communicable disease, responding to public health emergencies and building health equity. Little changed: in 2019, the Legislature provided state funds of $15.6 million for two years, less than 8% of the need identified in its assessment. The result of this lack of investment has been clear this last year, as our underfunded system has struggled to keep up with the coronavirus and mitigate its inequitable impact. Since the beginning of the pandemic, staffing shortages at health departments have hampered contact tracing efforts. Now, months after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, just over half of Oregonians over age 16 are fully vaccinated, and many still lack meaningful access to immunization.