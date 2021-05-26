Cancel
Opinion: Transportation Funding Priorities Are Outdated

Cover picture for the articleDespite the head-spinning advances in technology in the last few decades, write Tiffany Chu and Daniel Ramot in Bloomberg CityLab, "only a small fraction of public transportation budgets are allocated to innovation and technology, lagging significantly behind other sectors." This, argue the authors(who are also "founders of transit technology companies whose software powers public transportation systems in hundreds of cities across the world"), has hindered the development of effective and equitable transit systems. The federal government should, in their opinion, "radically rethink its approach" to transportation funding and support local agencies in implementing innovations that will improve service.

