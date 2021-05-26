Is This Why Matthew Perry's Speech Was Slurred During The Friends Reunion?

Matthew Perry's name has been making headlines over the past month for multiple reasons. Of course, the big "Friends" reunion, which begins streaming on HBO Max this week is a primary reason why people are talking about the actor. Perry, who previously played the fan-favorite character Chandler Bing on the hit NBC series created a bit of controversy this week when he promoted his brand new line of merchandise, which was inspired by his iconic character (via New York Post). Some of the items Perry is selling include shirts that boast phrases such as "Could I Have Had A Longer Day?" He's even selling bandanas for dogs that read "Could I Be More Of A Dog?"