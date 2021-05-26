Cancel
The Truth About Ashton Kutcher's Relationship With His Twin Brother, Michael

By Linda DiProperzio
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Ashton Kutcher has gained tons of fans through his work on "That '70s Show" and "Two and a Half Men," one person the actor admires most is his twin brother, Michael. Born in February 1978 in Iowa, Michael was much smaller than his brother at birth, weighing less than five pounds and struggling to breathe, according to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. By the age of three, Michael was dealing with "significant developmental delays," and was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy before kindergarten. He underwent several surgeries, including a life-saving heart procedure as a teen. Through it all, he had the support of his brother, Christopher (Ashton's given first name).

