Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MP Materials’ Greatest Asset Is Its Strategic Value to America

By Stavros Georgiadis
InvestorPlace
 16 days ago

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is an interesting company to monitor in the mining industry. It has a strong economic moat, its business with the U.S. government gives it a strategic buffer and it has achieved a great milestone very quickly: it has reached profitability from the first quarter since it went public. Is MP stock a buy?

investorplace.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Materials#Rare Earth Metals#North America#Rare Metals#Rare Earth Elements#Energy Industry#Technology Company#Energy Technologies#Global Trade#Automotive Industry#Mp Materials Corp#Praseodymium#Nevada Spac#Mp Stock#Ree#Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv#Ebitda#Yahoo Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
Brazil
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing MP Materials (MP) & Its Peers

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MP Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations. Valuation and Earnings.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
BusinessHigh Performance Composites

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America enters the advanced composite materials market

On June 8, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC, New York, N.Y, U.S.) announced its entry into the advanced composites market with the formation of its NEXX Technologies Advanced Materials Business Unit, which operates within the company’s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical America (MGCA). MGC is one of 26 independent and unrelated Mitsubishi-branded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Sells $15,984.62 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $15,984.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Bitcoin an ‘alternative store of value’ for the future: Digital asset expert

Chamber of Digital Commerce founder and President Perianne Boring discussed the partnership between 401(k) provider ForUsAll and Coinbase allowing workers to invest some of their contributions into cryptocurrencies on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." She argued that Bitcoin is an "alternative store of value" for people who want to save for the future and it's "working."
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Sanctify: IWP Capital Launches A New Database App For Its Valued Investors

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IWP Capital Inc, a leading firm for investment research and screening rooted in Catholic values, has announced today the launch of its new app, Sanctify. When it comes to Catholic-based investment decisions, IWP Capital has always been at the forefront. Sanctify app aims to empower modern investors who want to make reliable, informed, and calculated investment decisions.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OFS Credit Company Provides May 2021 Net Asset Value Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) - Get Report ("OFS Credit," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities, today announced the following net asset value ("NAV") estimate as of May 31, 2021 and the issuance of 120,000 shares of 6.0% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (the "Series D Term Preferred Stock"), raising approximately $2.9 million in gross proceeds.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Ledger Completes A $380 Million Series C Fundraising Valuing The Company At More Than $1.5 Billion, To Strengthen Its Position As The Leading Secure Gateway To Digital Assets

Ledger, the leading secure gateway for digital assets, today announced a $380 million Series C round, led by 10T Holdings, with strong support from existing investors including Cathay Innovation, Draper Esprit, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, DCG, Korelya Capital, and Wicklow Capital and other newcomers including Tekne Capital, Uphold Ventures, Felix Capital, Inherent, Financière Agache (Groupe Arnault), and iAngels Technologies. The Series C fundraising means that Ledger has an implied valuation of more than $1.5 billion, marking its rapid and accelerating growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Schlumberger New Energy And Panasonic Energy Of North America Announce Strategic Collaboration On New Battery-Grade Lithium Production Process

Schlumberger New Energy and Panasonic Energy of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement for the validation and optimization of the innovative and sustainable lithium extraction and production process to be used by Schlumberger New Energy at its Neolith Energy pilot plant in Nevada. This collaboration paves the way for improved lithium production solutions that will help meet the expected surge in demand for lithium as the electric vehicle (EV) market takes off worldwide.
Metal Miningmining.com

Organisers of Nordgold IPO see its value at $5.1-$6.6 billion

Two organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) for Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold see its equity value at $5.1-billion to $6.6-billion, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday. Gazprombank put it at $5.1-billion to $6.6-billion, while Renaissance sees it at $5.4-billion to $6.3-billion, the sources said, adding books were...
Marketsdallassun.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE: LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that as of the opening of trading today, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'LQAVF'. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol LQID.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Copan Strengthens Its Operations In The Americas With A Millionaire Investment

BRESCIA, Italy, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copan Group announced a millionaire investment to expand its production capacity in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, which joined the main Italian production site three years ago. The operation has a total value of over $78 million: $9 million will be allocated to purchase and maintain new machinery, while the rest will be invested to increase the number of employees from 100 to 352.
BusinessGovExec.com

GovExec Makes Strategic Investment in Local Government Business Intelligence Data Asset, Power Almanac

WASHINGTON, DC (June 8, 2021) — GovExec, the leading information services company serving government leaders and contractors, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Power Almanac, the most comprehensive and actionable business intelligence tool housing data and insights on U.S. local government decision makers. The multi-year agreement went into effect on June 7, 2021. The financial terms of the investment are not being disclosed. The announcement was made by Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec and Ron Mester, CEO & Founder of Power Almanac.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. Concrete stock surges after Vulcan Materials buyout deal valued at $1.29 billion

Shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. surged 13.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the aggregates and concrete supplier announced an agreement to be acquired by Vulcan Materials Co. in a deal valued at $1.29 billion. Vulcan's stock was still inactive. Under terms of the deal, U.S. Concrete shareholders will receive $74 in cash for each U.S. Concrete share they own, which is 29.5% above Friday's closing price of $57.14, and implies a market capitalization of $1.26 billion. U.S. Concrete's stock had not closed at $74 or higher since February 2018. Vulcan expects the deal to add to earnings per share in the first full year after closing, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2021. "U.S. Concrete is an important Vulcan customer in a number of key areas, and this transaction is a logical and exciting step in our growth strategy as we further bolster our geographic footprint," said Vulcan Chief Executive Tom Hill. Shares of U.S. Concrete have run up 43.0% year to date through Friday and Vulcan Materials have climbed 21.1%, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.6%.
Marketsreportsgo.com

APAC, Europe, America region to materialize major revenue contributor for Interactive Teaching Software market through 2027

The latest research report on Interactive Teaching Software market intends to provide opportunities to organizations operating in this industry through a detailed analysis of historical data along with the latest developments. The report outlines the top-winning strategies of the leading players, as prevailing trends, and major prospects. The report meticulously...
Stocksu.today

Asset Manager Ruffer Reveals It Dumped All of Its Bitcoin Holdings

Ruffer has made a quick $1.1 billion with its short-term Bitcoin bet, according to a June 6 report by The Times. The U.K. asset management firm claims that it dumped its entire holdings in April after selling off half of its position in February. The trade was timely given that...
Greenwich, CTPosted by
TheStreet

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Provides May Net Asset Value Update

GREENWICH, Conn., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) today announced the following net asset value ("NAV") estimate as of May 31, 2021. Management's unaudited estimate of the range of the NAV per share of our common stock as...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Zurich North America highlights strategic priorities with key hire

Zurich North America has announced the appointment of Neeren Chauhan as head of strategy, innovation and business development. Chauhan (pictured above) will step into the role Monday, reporting to Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn. “The North America leadership team and I look forward to working closely with Neeren to...