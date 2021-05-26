2021 LexisNexis® Auto Insurance Trends Report

Advance Auto Parts has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 24, 2021. “In the first quarter of 2021, we delivered record-breaking sales growth across our business, as both DIY and professional customers turned to Advance for their automotive needs amid a strong industry backdrop,” said Tom Greco, president and CEO. “I want to thank all our team members and independent partners for their relentless focus on execution during the quarter. In addition to the positive macro environment, our significant investments in both the business and our team over the past several years led to an improved customer experience and margin expansion. We delivered comparable store sales growth in the first quarter of 24.7% and adjusted operating income margin expansion of 478 basis points. Robust consumer demand, on-going cost control and operational improvements helped enable both gross margin and SG&A expense leverage, resulting in an all-time high for quarterly adjusted diluted EPS.