JMU weekly sports recap (May 17-23): Softball advances to Super Regionals

SS Dan ‘Primetime’ Geary lead the Dalton offense with 3 hits and 4 RBI’s. His monstrous HR in the 2nd kicked started the rally after Downtown, for the first time in a month, pieced together 3 hits in a row and scored 2 runs. Odd play in 5th as 2B Jack Kober snagged a line drive then rifled the ball into the back of Downtown baserunner, Jack Hendler (Owner of Jack’s Abby) to try and double him up even though he Jack never left the bag. Awkward silence ensued until Dalton P Dave Birmingham shot-gunned a Hoponius Union in a show of solidarity with the local craft brewer. The loss assures Downtown’s drop to the ‘B’division for the first time in 2011.