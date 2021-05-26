JMU weekly sports recap (May 17-23): Softball advances to Super Regionals
JMU softball and baseball were in action this week. Here’s what happened. Softball (37-1, 17-1 CAA) JMU softball won the Knoxville Regional this weekend. The Dukes defeated No. 25 Liberty in 10 innings Friday. Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander threw a complete game, striking out a career-high and program-record 19 batters. The game was tied at two entering the tenth inning, where redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit a two-run triple to give JMU the lead.www.breezejmu.org