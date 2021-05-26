Cancel
The Arts Council’s new community arts center to open Sept. 30 with MPAC premiere event

By Caitie Burkes
225batonrouge.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will unveil its long-planned Cary Saurage Community Arts Center to the public Sept. 30. The revamped, 12,000-square-foot building at 233 St. Ferdinand St. downtown—formerly known as the Triangle Building—will double as the new home for the Arts Council and as an affordable space where local artists can work and collaborate. It will feature an arts education center; a two-story, open exhibition gallery; accessible spaces for rehearsals, meetings, classes and conferences; and an outdoor rooftop terrace to allow for community gatherings.

www.225batonrouge.com
