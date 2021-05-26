The Real Reason Ina Garten Doesn't Have Children

Anytime there's a kitchen crisis that calls for some clarification, chances are you can turn to the "Barefoot Contessa" for clarity. She even has an entire page dedicated to questions from fans on her website. While it's no secret that Ina Garten uses only the best ingredients that she has access to, sometimes it can seem daunting to try to stock your own pantry with similar ingredients. For those cooking her recipes, it's obviously important to have something close to the celebrity chef's ingredients to really make her dishes shine. That means you'll need something with truffles to really make her truffle mashed potatoes taste just as good as hers.