Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The Real Reason Ina Garten Doesn't Have Children

By Agnes Erickson
Posted by 
The List
The List
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ina Garten has two major loves in her life — cooking, and her husband, Jeffrey Garten. After falling for her craft while on a trip to Paris and celebrating an impressive 52 years of marriage to her man (via Insider), "The Barefoot Contessa” star appears to have it all. But as we take a peek into the professional chef's life filled with seasonal vegetables and simmering sauces, we can't help but notice the absence of children. Garten has recently shared the real reason she and her husband never expanded on their family.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Ina#Husband#Chef#Cooking#Friends#Seasonal Vegetables#Barefoot Contessa#Simmering Sauces#Marriage#Man#Star#Shares Jeffrey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Reason Ina Garten Used To Avoid Grilling Steaks

Cookbook author and television personality Ina Garten has managed to build a massive culinary empire, despite never actually receiving formal training as a chef (via Cheat Sheet). Over the years, Garten has whipped up a massive variety of dishes, from French staples like boeuf bourguignon to American classics like roast chicken and meatloaf. However, earlier in her career, there was one particular dish that made her wary: steak. More specifically, preparing steak on the grill. As Garten confessed on the Barefoot Contessa website, she was concerned that she would somehow get the heat and cooking of the meat wrong. Instead of getting a perfect sear on her steak, she feared, she would burn the exterior while the interior remained completely raw.
Grocery & Supermaketmashed.com

The Vanilla Brand Ina Garten Swears By

Ina Garten's career in food has taken her from Long Island shop owner to cookbook author and Food Network superstar. Garten and her cooking style have always been the picture of simple, elegant Hamptons perfection, so it's not surprising that Garten has a recipe for making her own vanilla extract. All it takes is some vanilla beans, vodka, a mason jar, and, of course, the inclination to actually make your own vanilla extract (via Food Network).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The One Condiment Ina Garten Thinks You Should Never Make At Home

While many home cooks turn to Ina Garten for her culinary insight and affable personality, the celebrated chef and television personality often makes food approachable. As she shared with Food Network's The Dish, "from time-to-time store bought is just fine." While that statement has a slight asterisk, the truth is that Garten believes that some foods are not worth the extra effort of homemade versions. Instead, a store-bought version can be just as tasty and a lot less cumbersome in the kitchen. One example is mayonnaise. Garten shared to Food Network, "Don't make your own mayonnaise. Just buy good mayonnaise." According to Ina's website, her preferred mayonnaise is Hellmann's.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Secret Method To Prevent Bitter Lemon Rinds

If you don't know that the Barefoot Contessa is fond of making chicken dinners, then chances are you haven't been paying attention. Ina Garten is the queen of chicken dinners. In fact, when Food & Wine quizzed the celebrity chef about the one dish she couldn't live without what do you think she said? If you guessed roast chicken, then winner, winner. "To me, it's a classic, comforting home meal and it's amazingly simple to make," Garten explained. "I love to make a roast chicken and fill the cavity with lemon and thyme, and then roast it in a pan of carrots and potatoes and onions, and it's a meal in one dish."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten Says This Is How Your Cheesecakes Should Actually Look

Ina Garten has plenty of advice for bakers, even down to her own preferred egg size that she uses in all her baking. If you want to bake like Ina Garten and wish she could answer your questions, you're in luck. On her Barefoot Contessa website, there's actually an entire section titled "Ask Ina" where fans and curious cooks can submit questions about cooking or entertaining.
Recipesmashed.com

Ina Garten's Tip For Perfect Crème Brûlée Without A Blowtorch

No meal is complete without dessert, and crème brûlée is one of the best. Thick and creamy custard topped with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar work together to make this delectable treat that will have you longing for a second one before even polishing off the dish of it in front of you.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Make-A-Wish Controversy Explained

Watch any episode of "Barefoot Contessa" and the impression you'll get of Ina Garten is that she's the sweetest lady in the food business. Her warm, welcoming demeanor is so ingrained into her brand that there are numerous articles that document her famous niceness. Elle once described her as "an oasis of easy cheer and familiarity in an era increasingly short on both." Hollywood sweetheart Jennifer Garner has said she "reveres" her (via YouTube). Even Taylor Swift has written about Garten's commendable generosity (via Time).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Ina Garten's Assistant Lidey Heuck

Ask any Ina Garten fan and they'll tell you this: Lidey Heuck had the dream job. The food writer and recipe developer, now 29, got her start in the food world as Garten's assistant, living a mile away in East Hampton, New York, and spending her days learning about cookbook writing and effortless entertaining from the Barefoot Contessa along with running her social media accounts (via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). Her job inspired many admiring articles, like "24 Hours in the Life of Ina Garten's Assistant" from Food and Wine and "What Would Ina Garten Do? Lidey Heuck Probably Knows the Answer" in The Kitchn.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Lasagna With A Twist

If you are familiar with the delicious recipes and cooking of Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, you know Garten is all about big, satisfying dishes that are jam-packed with flavor. So, if you're looking for a great meal that can serve a group of hungry people, you are certainly in the right place.
Food & DrinksSheKnows

Ina Garten Uses This Citrus For a More Dramatic Aperol Spritz

Summer, for us, is spritzer season. We have no problem sipping a single cocktail on a cozy, cold winter night, but when it’s hot out, you get thirsty. That can make drinking regular-strength cocktails a little risky. You need to stay hydrated, but also want to have fun, and that’s where spritzers come in. They have a lower alcohol content than a traditional cocktail, so you can sip them freely without worrying about getting totally tanked 15 minutes into the barbecue. One of our favorites? An Aperol Spritz, but Ina Garten’s twist makes these Italian spritzers even more party-worthy.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient In Ina Garten's Chocolate Ganache Cupcakes

If you are looking for a good chocolate cake recipe, most bloggers and cooking sites say you need not go any further than Ina Garten's Beatty's chocolate cake, which is widely shared (and re-shared) online. The cake is named after the grandmother of Michael Grim, a regular on Garten's "Barefoot Contessa" and calls for the use of what Garten calls "good cocoa powder" and "good semisweet chocolate" — which is where her go-to brand, Callebaut, comes in (via Chewing the Fat).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Fix Crumbly Shortbread, According To Ina Garten

Ina Garten is no stranger to cooking and the tips and tricks that can make it easier. She has accumulated approximately 19 years of experience, says Vox, beginning at a little store in Westhampton Beach, eventually graduating to a Food Network show in 2002, and growing to create a foodie empire! According to her website, by 2015 she had "published nine cookbooks and filmed 14 years of television shows for the Food Network." And her online shop includes a variety of cooking essentials — from ingredients and cookware to utensils and the necessities required for entertaining guests.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Tip For Getting Your Challah To Brown Evenly

Is there really anything better? Soft, pillowy, gluten-y ... we don't know about you, but we can't get enough of the stuff. There's no greater pleasure, perhaps, than heading to a bakery and standing googly-eyed in front of the display case, deciding between burnished brioche, sturdy sourdough, and crisp croissants — or maybe we should just get all three, because why not?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Difference Between White And Black Truffles, According To Ina Garten

Anytime there's a kitchen crisis that calls for some clarification, chances are you can turn to the "Barefoot Contessa" for clarity. She even has an entire page dedicated to questions from fans on her website. While it's no secret that Ina Garten uses only the best ingredients that she has access to, sometimes it can seem daunting to try to stock your own pantry with similar ingredients. For those cooking her recipes, it's obviously important to have something close to the celebrity chef's ingredients to really make her dishes shine. That means you'll need something with truffles to really make her truffle mashed potatoes taste just as good as hers.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Ina Garten's Advice On Substituting Instant Espresso In Recipes

You might think you make the best chocolate cake or brownies on the planet, but if you are not throwing some instant coffee into your batter, you're really missing out. Sure, it may sound a little strange, but according to The Daily Meal, those little granules of bean juice happen to share a flavor profile with another one of life's greatest treats: chocolate. By adding a few tablespoons into your recipe, you'll end up with an even richer chocolate taste in your final product, and let's be honest — who doesn't want that?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How To Store Your Olive Oil, According To Ina Garten

When the kitchen commandments, carved into old slabs of granite countertops, were handed down to Ina Garten from on high, they were fairly straightforward. Keep your knives sharp, stick with recipes you know, and if you're making one cake you might as well make two. That sort of thing. The masses took to their stoves, and their food processors, and their Le Creusets. And lo; it was good. Alas, it wasn't long before the masses grew restless. They traded slow cookers in for air fryers, they swapped out their cosmopolitans for Aperol spritzes. They began to watch TikTok recipes. More! they cried. Give us more! And, in her mighty goodness, the great Ina Garten obeyed.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The College Dorm Cooking Method Ina Garten Swears By

If you could do college all over again and pick one superhero to be your roommate, who would you choose? "Iron Man" is the obvious choice, since parties would be epic and you'd have the best lab partner for chemistry every time. A case could be made for "Wonder Woman," whose first-hand experience with Greek mythology might come in handy as you get those humanities courses out of the way ... plus, you know, she has an invisible jet. But if you choose any superhero other than Ina Garten, you are doing yourself and the rest of your dorm buddies a huge disservice.