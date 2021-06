Of all the things to come out of fashion’s ongoing love affair with the great outdoors, the renewed interest in fleeces might just be our favourite. These fuzzy jackets have always been highly functional, but until relatively recently they were the preserve of embarrassing dads and bearded birdwatchers. In other words, the absolute antithesis of cool.But, like so many things in your dad’s wardrobe – relaxed-fit denim, oversized suede sneakers, boxy tailoring – fleeces are in, and they can make a valuable contribution to your outerwear selection. That’s why we’re bringing you the best fleeces out there right now, and tried them...