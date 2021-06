5 Trending Dividend Stocks To Watch For Your Long-Term Income Investing Portfolio. When looking for the best dividend stocks to buy in the stock market, the yield isn’t everything. While a high yield is certainly enticing, the reality is that it could be short-lived. If you are an income investor in it for the long run, you would know that steadily rising payouts are equally as important when it comes to locating high dividend stocks to buy in 2021. After all, when it comes to dividend stocks, stability is the name of the game.