Administrative Assistant

As has been widely publicized, on June 1 New York State opened the portal for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. Through this program, both landlords and tenants can apply for assistance with rental and utility arrears, going back to March 13 of 2020. Community Based Organizations (CBO’s) in Greene and Columbia Counties are tasked with assisting applicants. As all applications must be submitted through the portal, no paper applications are available, agencies such as Community Action of Greene County, and Columbia Opportunities, for Greene and Columbia Counties respectively, are prepared to offer computers in their offices for use for applicants, assist with navigating the portal, scanning documents, etc. All applications will be either denied or approved by NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), and all payments will be issued by OTDA as well, directly to landlords and utility companies. For information on the program, or to apply for assistance, please visit: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/Emergency-Rental-Assistance/