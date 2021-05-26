Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Administrative Assistant

By Harker
Axios
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResponsible for receptionist tasks, various administrative duties, and accounting related items. Assist in the onboarding of new employees. • Two or Four year college degree and/or equivalent administrative experience preferred. • Knowledge of printers, computer systems and ability to troubleshoot. • Exemplary planning and time management skills. • Ability to...

charlotte.axios.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Assistant#Printers#Office Supplies#Computer Systems#Personal Assistant#Service Management#Team Management#Bluebeam#Harker Teammates#Assist Accounting Team#Receptionist Tasks#Time Management#Personal Qualifications#Scheduling#Communication Skills#Miscellaneous Paperwork#Confidentiality#College#Payment#Daily Workload
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
CharitiesAxios

Executive Assistant

Augustine Literacy Project – Charlotte (ALP) is a Charlotte-based non-profit with a mission to improve the reading, writing and spelling skills of under-resourced children who struggle with literacy by providing free, long-term, one-on-one instruction from highly-trained tutors. ALP pursues this mission utilizing a one-on-one methodology for students in first, second...
Peshastin, WAWenatchee World

Experienced A/P Assistant

Blue Bird, Inc. is looking for an experienced person to fill an administrative position at our Corporate Office in Peshastin. This position will act as support for accounting departments within our Administrative group. Person with strong Administrative and A/P, along with accounting principles would be an ideal fit for this...
JobsUnion

Sales Professional & An Accounting Assistant

Youngs Carpet One is looking for a Sales Professional & An Accounting Assistant. Full Time. Monday-Friday 9-5:30. After 90days Benefits: Healthcare, Vacation, Sick Pay & Retirement. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination and Harassment of Any Kind: We are committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity...
JobsYankton Daily Press

Marketing Assistant

The Buffalo Bulletin is seeking applications for a Marketing Assistant to work as part of our advertising and marketing team. This position will offer administrative support and fill in on essential tasks by providing general clerical tasks for the office like answering phones, organizing files, printing reports and sending outgoing mail. In addition to administrative assistance, this position will share ideas with Marketing Managers and create presentations to help them pitch new marketing campaigns. Opportunity for advancement.
CharitiesAxios

Assistant Vice President, Communications

E4E Relief, established in 2014, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Foundation For The Carolinas and operates as a 501c3 charitable business solution. We empower companies and employees to respond to crisis by providing a global, charitable solution in times of need. A fundamental change in the way people think about the relationship between a company and its employees.
Maryland Statemurderinkbaltimore.com

Registered Dental Assistant

Job description: from a formal dental assistant program. Must be a Registered Dental Assistant with X-ray certification in the state of Maryland… as needed. Qualifications Must be a Registered Dental Assistant X-ray license for the state of Maryland Hands on experience working…. Expected salary:. Location: Baltimore, MD. Job date: Fri,...
JobsAxios

Food Service Assistant

Myers Park Presbyterian Church is looking for a part-time Food Service Assistant to join our team this summer! Flexible weekday hours (16-20 hours per week). We would love for you to help us serve our community with your gifts and experience in the kitchen. Position summary:. This position works under...
CollegesUTD Mercury

Academic Assistance

UTD’s Student Success Center (SSC) offers a variety of programs to support students in their academic journey. Here is a list of a few:. Peer Tutoring is offered for select courses on a walk-in basis and sometimes by appointment. The list of supported courses can be found online. The tutors are other students who have previously done well in the course and passed a rigorous content exam. Tutors also offer weekly reviews and exam reviews, although these services aren’t available for the summer semester. For the moment, Peer Tutoring services are still being offered virtually, but this will likely change for the fall semester.
Polk County, NCTryon Daily Bulletin

Charter assistance

Charter releases information on how to apply for $50 a month credit to bills. POLK COUNTY—People in Polk County who qualify can now apply for a $50 a month credit to their Charter Internet bill thanks to a $3.2 billion federal program. The program is for families and households working,...
Health Serviceseasterseals.com

Pediatric Administrative Services Coordinator

The Pediatric Administrative Services Coordinator provides exceptional internal and external customer service by supporting and coordinating the day-to-day administrative operations of the Rehabilitation Administrative Services Department. Basic Responsibilities:. RESPONSIBILITIES. Case Records (Medical Records)/HIPAA:. Perform all responsibilities related to the opening, maintenance, closing and archiving of all client case files per...
Jobspasquotankcountync.org

Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator

Work Hours: Monday-Friday, 8am-Spm (and as Emergencies Occur) The principal function of this position is to assist the Emergency Management Coordinator in planning,directing, coordinating, organizing, and Carrying out the Emergency Management Program for Pasquotank and Camden counties. The work is performed under the supervision and direction of the Emergency Management Coordinator however considerable leeway is granted for the exercise of independent judgement and initiative. Employee is responsible for assisting the Emergency Management Coordinator in developing plans for response to all types of emergency situations, responding to these emergencies, educating the public with regard to preparing for emergency situations and dealing with the situations once they occur. This position is also responsible for assisting with preparation of the annual Departmental budget and for complying with federal, state and local regulations, policies and procedures. Reports to the Emergency Management Coordinator.
Environmentktbb.com

SBA Offers Disaster Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred March 27, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Harrison, Panola, Rusk and Shelby counties in Texas; and Caddo and De Soto parishes in Louisiana.
Richardson, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Volunteer Assistance Program

RICHARDSON – When it comes to lending a hand, groups throughout Richardson are putting in the work and helping people get things done around the house as part of the Volunteer Assistance Program (VAP). “You should not in anyway be ashamed to ask for help. That’s why we are here...
hudsonvalley360.com

Rental Assistance-Emergency Assistance

As has been widely publicized, on June 1 New York State opened the portal for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. Through this program, both landlords and tenants can apply for assistance with rental and utility arrears, going back to March 13 of 2020. Community Based Organizations (CBO’s) in Greene and Columbia Counties are tasked with assisting applicants. As all applications must be submitted through the portal, no paper applications are available, agencies such as Community Action of Greene County, and Columbia Opportunities, for Greene and Columbia Counties respectively, are prepared to offer computers in their offices for use for applicants, assist with navigating the portal, scanning documents, etc. All applications will be either denied or approved by NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), and all payments will be issued by OTDA as well, directly to landlords and utility companies. For information on the program, or to apply for assistance, please visit: https://otda.ny.gov/programs/Emergency-Rental-Assistance/
Jobsretrofitcompanies.com

Employment – All Open Positions

The Retrofit Companies, Inc., is an industry leader in LED lighting project design and implementation. We seek an ambitious, outgoing individual, with a great attitude and strong communication skills, to join our sales team. Lighting Sales Representatives are responsible for developing and executing a strategic prospecting plan, generating sales opportunities...
Economyamicohoops.net

What Is Salesforce Administrator Certification? Is It Your Key to Success?

The Salesforce administrators work with the stakeholders to get the best out of Salesforce. These professionals also customize the Salesforce platform to meet their organization’s unique needs. The administrators maintain the platform and make it easy for the customers to use while providing technical assistance. In addition, they are kept in the loop regarding the capabilities, tools, and updates on the platform.
JobsAxios

Senior Associate, Client Success

Axios is a growth-stage startup dedicated to providing trustworthy, award-winning news content in an audience-first format. We are hiring a Senior Associate, Client Success to support our Axios Local clients in Charlotte and other cities. Why it matters:. As Axios Local expands into more markets, we are looking for a...
Real EstateAxios

Marketing Director

The Navigator Group is a small boutique commercial real estate firm in CLT specializing in shopping center leasing. This marketing position would be an independent contractor with flexible hours in the 10-20 hours per week range, most of which would be remote work. The position would be responsible for all marketing materials for the company including creating new market aerials, maps, development/leasing brochures, market tour materials, competition spreadsheet maintenance, researching properties, mapping and demographic reports, and some office management/administration.
Golfo2employmentservices.com

Kitchen Assistant

Local reputable golf course is looking for a kitchen assistant. These are full time, long term positions with great local companies. This position does not require previous kitchen experience, just a great willing to learn personality!. Kitchen Assistant QUALIFICATIONS. Must be willing to learn and take direction in the kitchen.
houmatimes.com

The Homestead Assisted Living

Owner: Stanley Yancey, B.J. Jennings, Danny Cannon, Anthony “Tutty” Malbrough. Pictured are: B.J. Jennings (Administrator), Lauren Law (Assist. Admin.), Rusty Talbot (Marketing/Admissions Director) Specialty/type of business: Senior Living. Local Since: 2004. What’s In Store: We are a locally owned and operated independent/assisted living community that provides quality care to our...