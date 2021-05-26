Katie Stevens Kept the Most Amazing Pair of Shoes From the Bold Type Closet

When The Bold Type returns for its fifth and final season, the relationship status of Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Richard (Sam Page) will most definitely be complicated. Last season, the two got married and, at the altar, decided to stay a bi-coastal couple for a bit longer after Sutton's much-deserved Scarlet promotion. Soon after, she threw up in a planter and learned she was pregnant, only to suffer an early miscarriage. The experience led her to realize that she didn't want to have kids, a crushing blow to Richard who wants nothing more than to one day be a dad. The Bold Type's resident couple has always found a way to make it work, but this time, they just couldn't find common ground. Richard leaves and Sutton wonders if he'll ever come back, going as far as to take off her wedding ring in the season 4 finale.