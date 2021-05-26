Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Unfollow Chunky the Panda

By Max Zhang
Georgetown Voice
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, the seven-inch tall Webkinz known as Chunky the Panda is unassuming and sweet. After the pandemic scattered Georgetown students across the globe, its “guardians” shipped the stuffed bear to selected Hoyas, documenting each visit on its Instagram account. It quickly gained popularity, amassing nearly 2,600 followers and garnering the attention of the Smithsonian Zoo and the McDonough School of Business. Its high visibility has shaped Chunky into an unofficial school mascot, a status it has sought to formalize in recent GUSA elections.

georgetownvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Speaks#Scotus#Chunky#Nonverbal Autism#Hoyas#The Smithsonian Zoo#Gusa#Georgetown#Bsc#Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Arizona Stateasu.edu

Remembering Associate Professor Daniel Brouwer

Daniel Brouwer, associate professor of rhetorical studies at Arizona State University's Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, passed away unexpectedly on May 26 at the age of 51. In his 21-year career at ASU, Brouwer was an award-winning teacher and mentor, researcher and treasured colleague. In the communication discipline, he...
TV & VideosColumbia University

Meet the Students Behind Columbia's College Bowl Team on NBC

Three stellar students will be representing Columbia University next week as they step up to the plate on NBC’s newly revived Capital One College Bowl. The quiz show, which originally aired in the 1960s, features 12 teams representing different colleges across the country facing off against one another for the title of College Bowl champions. It is hosted by football legend Peyton Manning and his older brother Cooper Manning.
Virginia StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Virginia Union HBCU Teams Up With Apple To Launch Smart Campus

Virginia Union University (VUU), a private HBCU, will team up with Apple to create a culture of innovation by providing first-year students with a technology bundle. The initiative, called Mobile Learning, Mobile Life will provide incoming freshmen with an iPad Air, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro to support students’ education and campus life needs at VUU.
Educationthepostathens.com

Professor Spotlight: Patty Stokes uses feminist experience to teach WGSS

Patricia Stokes, associate professor of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) at Ohio University, is rarely ever recognized by the name ‘Patricia.’ Instead, her students and colleagues alike all know her as Patty: devoted professor and lover of cats. Stokes was born and grew up in North Dakota, where, she...
Boston, MAthesource.com

Rapper IDK Announces the No Label Academy at Harvard University

Maryland rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) will pull back the curtain and provide real knowledge, skills, and truth about the industry to music business hopefuls granted admission into the program at “No Label Academy.” The 10-day music business course is primarily for BIPOC students at Harvard University in Boston, Mass. It will run from August 21-31 to help students kickstart careers in various positions in the music industry. Applications have opened this week and students who are accepted will receive free tuition.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What is causing outbursts of rage on planes and grocery checkout lines?

Last week, a stranger threatened to beat up me and my husband in the checkout area of a grocery store. What set him off was that my husband, en route to return an unwanted item, had brushed past him. The man announced that he was going outside to wait for us and – screaming, snarling, raising his fists – stared at us through the window. Was I surprised that a muscular guy in his 30s was threatening to punch out two grandparents? The woman behind the checkout counter wasn’t. She said, “Stuff like this happens every few days.” In fact, not long before, in another supermarket, another city, an elderly man raged and shouted at me, claiming that I was standing too close, and the cashier said, “He comes in here and does this all the time.”
Musicmiamitimesonline.com

Rapper IDK launches Harvard program

Rapper IDK is launching a music business program through Harvard University for students of color. IDK’s No Label Academy, a 10-day program, will take place Aug. 21-31 on the school’s campus in Boston and will help students kickstart careers in the music industry. Applications opened last week and students who are accepted will receive free tuition.
AdvocacyLaredo Morning Times

How the billions MacKenzie Scott is giving to colleges attended by students of color will help everyone in America

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced her third round of charitable gifts in June 2021, she said she was giving US$2.7 billion to 286 organizations. This list includes 31 colleges and universities serving people of color and other underserved communities.
AdvocacyBeaumont Enterprise

How the billions MacKenzie Scott is giving to colleges attended by students of color will help everyone in America

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced her third round of charitable gifts in June 2021, she said she was giving US$2.7 billion to 286 organizations. This list includes 31 colleges and universities serving people of color and other underserved communities.