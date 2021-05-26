7 Top Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount Worth Snapping Up
Finding reliable dividend stocks can seem difficult, considering several companies cut their dividends last year and continue to do so. Moreover, well-established and impressive businesses with strong histories of dividend growth usually trade at a premium. Dividends smooth out returns in times of volatility and typically make up one-third of a stock’s long-term total returns. So, it’s not surprising that these companies are highly valued.investorplace.com