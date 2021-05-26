Cancel
Economy

3 Best Food Stocks to Play the Growing Plant-Based Food Trend

By Ian Cooper
InvestorPlace
Cover picture for the articleThe plant-based revolution is here, and plenty of food stocks are becoming big players in the market. People all over the world are adopting healthier, meat-free diets. Just in the U.S., for example, 9.7 million Americans now follow a plant-based diet, up from 290,000 in 2004, according to a study by Ipsos Retail Performance, as noted by The Beet.

GardeningOne Green Planet

How to Sprout Your Own Plant-Based Foods at Home!

If you’re following recent health trends, then it’s probable that you’ve come across the idea of sprouted foods. While some health trends should be taken with a grain of salt, others have a bit more backbone to them. Sprouted foods happen to be one trend to take note of!. A...
Recipesbostonnews.net

ELSE NUTRITION PIONEERS & LAUNCHES FIRST OF ITS KIND WHOLE FOODS PLANT-BASED KIDS COMPLETE NUTRITION PROTEIN SHAKES, AS AN ALTERNATIVE FOR COW-MILK OPTIONS

Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes come in Vanilla and Chocolate Flavors, providing healthy fats, carbs and plant-powered proteins, as well as over 20 essential nutrients to support healthy growth, filling in nutritional gaps - all with 50% less sugar than leading brands. Available Exclusively on elsenutrition.com and soon on Amazon.com and...
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Kerry To Host Free Webinar On Mastering Taste In Plant-Based Foods

Taste and nutrition company Kerry is set to host a webinar focusing on taste solutions for plant-based food products. The event, which takes place on 29 June, features a panel of speakers who will discuss how to “master savoury taste and create products that succeed on the marketplace”. Kerry’s own...
RetailBayStreet.ca

Plant Based Food Could See $1.4 Trillion in Sales Within 30 Years

With global food giants pushing into plant-based foods, the industry could grow 100 times larger by 2050, according to Credit Suisse, as reported by Financial Review. In addition, “A report on the shifts in the global food industry forecasts that global sales will climb from $14 billion to $1.4 trillion within 30 years for plant based food,” added the Financial Review. Helping, food giants are investing heavily in plant based foods, including Nestle, which is building a $100 billion plant in China to produce meat-free options, according to The Beet. It’s all substantial news for companies like Komo Plant Based Foods (CSE:YUM), Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), Guru Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU)(OTC:GUROF), Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE:RSF)(OTC:RRSFF), and Laird Superfood Inc. (NYSE:LSF).
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Plant-Based Daiya Foods Names New CFO

Daiya Foods has a new executive at the helm of its finance function, with the appointment of Melissa Lee as CFO. As a member of the retailer’s senior leadership team, she is head of the company’s finance and IT groups. Lee comes to Daiya Foods with an extensive industry background....
AgricultureFood Navigator

Lightlife president predicts more segmentation in plant-based meat, defends ‘real food’ stance: ‘It was not a PR stunt, we wanted to start a conversation…’

Lightlife Foods’ recent campaign pitting its ‘real food’ credentials vs the 'hyper-processed' wares of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat was dismissed by some as a PR stunt. However, it started a conversation, says president Dan Curtin, who predicts we’ll see more segmentation in the plant-based meat category as it matures and consumers start scrutinizing labels more carefully.
Food & DrinksCleanTechnica

Finless Foods Set To Introduce Plant-Based “Tuna” By 2022

The existence of meat alternatives is far from a new phenomena — tofu and wheat gluten have been around for millenia. What is new is the sheer number and sources of alternative proteins and meat substitutes that are becoming available to consumers. Normally, the meat substitutes are intended as a replacement for beef, chicken, and pork. Now, Finless Foods has stepped into the fray with the introduction of a plant-based tuna, set to hit the shelves in 2022.
Economydallassun.com

Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) ('Komo'), is expanding its direct to consumer sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets. Komo launched its online direct to consumer eCommerce platform in March 2021, offering its delicious frozen plant based meals for direct delivery throughout Metro Vancouver, including 19 municipalities. SInce then it has expanded its reach by selling through Legends Haul, an online grocer that delivers to Vancouver Island, Sea to Sky and the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia.
Economystartupnchill.com

Singapore’s Float Foods banks US$1.7M for its plant-based egg substitute

Float Foods founder Vinita Choolani Float Foods, a Singapore-based foodtech startup that makes plant-based foods, has raised SGD2.2 (US$1.7) million in an oversubscribed seed funding round, led by Insignia Ventures Partners and DSG Consumer Partners. Other backers include Teja Ventures, Apricot Capital, Baksh Capital, Ebb & Flow Group, Water Tiger Investments, Innovate360, and Agrocorp Ventures. The new round follows the receipt of a project development grant…
Texas StatePosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

Texas' Whole Foods Market roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

In Texas, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.
RecipesFast Casual

Restaurant shipments of plant-based foods up 60%

Plant-based proteins are appearing on restaurant menus more than ever. The NPD Group found that shipments of plant-based proteins from foodservice distributors to commercial restaurants increased by 60% in April 2021 compared to the same month a year ago, when the category reported declines because of pandemic restrictions. "There has...
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Frozen Plant-Based Food Products

These new First Pride products are being launched in Asia Pacific by Tyson Foods to provide consumers with an alternative option to try out in place of existing chicken, fish and beef products. The products will feature a plant-based recipe that will include such varieties as nuggets, bites and strips...
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

DoorDash reveals the top food trends of 2021

DoorDash released its second annual mid-year trend report on Tuesday, revealing how and what Americans are eating as the country emerges from the pandemic. The DoorDash Deep Dish report details the kinds of foods and other goods consumers ordered through the third-party delivery platform, offering a look at both national and regional trends and cravings.
IndustryPosted by
TheSpoon

Cultured Seafood Company Finless Foods Expands into Plant-Based Tuna

Finless Foods, which is primarily known for its work creating cell-based seafood, announced today that it is expanding its product portfolio to include a new plant-based tuna offering. According to a press release sent to The Spoon, the new plant-based tuna uses nine whole, plant-based ingredients that are cooked and...
AgricultureBayStreet.ca

Growing Global Demand for Plant-Based Food Could Create a $74.2 Billion Opportunity

There’s massive demand for plant-based foods. So much so, the market could be worth up to $74.2 billion by 2027, according to Research and Markets. All as millions adopt healthier, meat-free lifestyles. Tyson, Smithfield, Perdue, Hormel, and Nestle sell plant-based products, for example. Consumer goods giant Unilever just set a $1.2 billion annual sales target on plant-based foods over the next five to seven years, as reported by Veg News. Even Target just announced it will be launching a line of plant-based food products, as demand explodes for meat and dairy alternatives, says CNN. Demand for plant-based foods continues to grow: Retail sales jumped about 28% over the past year, according to Nielsen. That increase in demand prompted Target to further grow its line. As plant-based food demand grows, it could benefit companies like Komo Plant Based Foods (CSE:YUM), Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), Guru Organic Energy Corp. (TSX:GURU)(OTC:GUROF), and Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF).
IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

Finless Foods promises realistic plant-based tuna with 2022 rollout

A company called Finless Foods plans to launch a plant-based raw tuna product next year that it claims offers a realistic texture and flavor. The food product will join the largely beef- and sausage-flavored plant-based meat products currently on the market, offering consumers who have seafood allergies, vegetarians, and others the option to enjoy tuna meals without contributing to overfishing.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart Agreement, And Plant-based Food Progress

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to provide an update on several exciting initiatives the Company is working on in 2021 to continue to grow the business. Expansion:The Company continues to evaluate expansion opportunities, both domestically and...
IndustryFood Navigator

Cell-cultured seafood pioneer Finless Foods gears up to launch its first product… plant-based tuna

Finless Foods – a pioneer in the nascent cell-cultured seafood space – is gearing up to launch its first product: plant-based tuna. The ​plant-based substitute for raw tuna ​will be sold under the Finless Foods brand in foodservice channels in early 2022 (with a retail launch to follow if the product is a hit), and is made from an as-yet undisclosed combination of plants, but not the typical extruded soy or pea base, co-founder Mike Selden told FoodNavigator-USA.