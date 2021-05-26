Marketing Strategist

Marketing for Entrepreneurs provides students with practical insights, strategies, and tips on how to apply marketing concepts to increase the chances of new venture success. Author Frederick G. Crane focuses on how readers can use marketing to find the right opportunity, develop valuable new products and services, and create memorable brands. He walks students through teach phase of the marketing process. Packed with help tips and profiles of successful entrepreneurs, this practical text includes the tools readers need to launch and sustain successful ventures. The new Third Edition includes a new chapter on social media marketing, new examples and profiles, and new coverage of timely topics such as user experience research, data analytics, MVPs, surge pricing, and just-in-time inventory,