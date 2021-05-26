Cancel
Capital Calls: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s D.C. space battle

By Reuters
 15 days ago
Jeff Bezos unveils his space company Blue Origin's space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon during an unveiling event in Washington, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

COUNTDOWN. A fight between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos over whose rocket firm will dominate the space race is about egos as big as the universe. But a battle in Washington, D.C. over funding for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the contest centers just as much on earthly influence.

NASA wants to go to the moon by 2024, and Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin both thought they would win funding to do so. But in April, the agency made a surprise decision to pick only SpaceX, citing a budget shortfall and technical factors. Blue Origin challenged the choice as unfair and risky.

Now lawmakers are fighting it out. A senator from Blue Origin’s home state is attempting to add $10 billion to NASA’s funding, which would allow a second moon program winner while Senator Bernie Sanders wants the funding eliminated. Other public firms are also seeking to build businesses in space . They may need to land in D.C. first. (By Robert Cyran)

LSEG tightens its grip on Refinitiv

Balkan drop-off spices up Delivery Hero’s recipe

Cash printer gets surprise viral shot in arm

Chinese video star has further to fall

LionTree on the prowl

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Income Tax22 Words

IRS Investigating Leak That Shows Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax

Although the source of the leak remains unknown. The documents found the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have paid little to no income tax for several years. The twenty-five richest Americans' wealth increased by $401 billion between 2014 and 2018, yet these twenty-five individuals only paid $13.6 billion in income tax over this time frame.
Income Taxshortpedia.com

From Jeff Bezos to Elon Musk, several billionaires paid no income tax: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk's income tax bill came to zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report out Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organisation ProPublica. Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax 15.8% of adjusted gross income than many ordinary workers do.
Economytechacrobat.com

See how billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay little or no taxes

One might think that top billionaires of the world must be paying heavy amounts as taxes. But it is not true. What do you think Jeff Bezos paid as tax in 2007, when his fortune reached $3.8 billion, and in 2011 when he was worth $18? Just nothing and same amount was of Elon Musk’s tax in 2018. This all has been revealed in a recent report telling how the top rich uses legal methods to avoid or pay little or no in federal taxes.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett on List of Super Rich Accused of Avoiding Tax

Some of the world's richest men reportedly paid no income tax at all in various years over the last decade, according to a trove of data that has been leaked to ProPublica. On Tuesday, the website said it had obtained a "vast cache" of information from the Internal Revenue Service—the revenue service of the U.S. Federal government, which is responsible for collecting taxes—which showed multibillionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett paid little income tax compared to their enormous wealth.
Income TaxThe People's Voice

IRS probes leak of confidential records showing how Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and George Soros paid NO income tax - but NOT the billionaires' creative accounting!

Link: http://www.yourdestinationnow.com/2021/06/irs-probes-leak-of-confidential-records.html. IRS is now investigating how confidential tax return data was leaked that divulged how billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have paid zero federal income tax in some years. richest 25 Americans pay less in tax than the average worker does..
Aerospace & Defensemanofmany.com

Cop That Elon! Jeff Bezos will be the First Billionaire in Space

Superyachts and sports cars become stale pretty quick… Today’s billionaires seem obsessed with only two things: rockets and exploring the cosmos. Making gains in the space race is Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, who is set to be the first to fly his own rocket into the void above. Cop that Elon.
Income Taxdeseret.com

Report: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes

Several of the wealthiest people in America — including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk — did not pay federal income tax in some years, according to a new report from ProPublica. “The results are stark,” ProPublica reported. “According to Forbes, those 25 people saw their worth rise a collective $401 billion from 2014 to 2018. They paid a total of $13.6 billion in federal income taxes in those five years, the IRS data shows. That’s a staggering sum, but it amounts to a true tax rate of only 3.4%.”
Income TaxPosted by
Fortune

Biden’s plan will stop Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk from avoiding billions in taxes

It is no surprise that billionaires pay little in federal taxes relative to their incomes, but the level of detail provided by ProPublica Tuesday about how 25 billionaires pulled this off is astonishing. It is also an argument for one of President Biden’s key tax proposals—taxing so-called unrealized capital gains that millionaires and billionaires have long avoided paying taxes on when they die.
Aerospace & DefenseIFLScience

Jeff Bezos To Be Launched Into Space

Elon Musk will technically become the richest person on Earth next month, when his space rival and actual richest person on Earth will fly into space aboard Blue Origin's first-ever human flight. On July 20, the space company plans to send passengers more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the...