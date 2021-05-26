Is Viacom CBS Worth a Buy Amid Acquisition Rumors?

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) has certainly been making headlines in 2021. The normally boring media stock got caught up in one of the biggest investment stories of the year — the failure of Archegos Capital Management. That storyline saw VIAC stock pile up a gain of 169% in the first month and a half of the year, only to plummet 55% in a matter of days. Now trading in $42 range, shares are up modestly from their 2021 open. However, that could change. Big movements among media companies as the video streaming wars intensify has ViacomCBS in the headlines again.