How I came to live on Nowhere Island
When I look at my face, I see the plight of the indigenous Caribs who, along with the other First Peoples of the Caribbean, struggled against European conquest and ravage. I see Africans violently plucked from their home, brought to toil on stolen land in heat the white man couldn’t bear. I see my maternal grandfather sailing as a teen from China to the Caribbean to escape communism, with no money and no knowledge of English. I see my paternal, Italian great-grandfather, who crafted many of the churches and courthouses still standing in the region today. When I look at my face, I see hardworking people coming together to create a new life and home for themselves, sacrificing everything for the generations that followed.globalvoices.org