How I came to live on Nowhere Island

May 29 is a significant date. It is a day that marks the first time explorers reached the top of Mount Everest. It was 1953 and the world celebrated the exploits of Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal. Fifty years earlier on this same day, my father-in-law was born. While he never achieved fame, I remember him for his remarkable optimism. He had a wonderful saying: “I will live until I die.” He did exactly that. I am not sure what prompted him to coin this phrase. Perhaps it was the many books he read on psychology and philosophy. It may even have been the people he met, whether it was growing up in England or living and working in northern Ontario and meeting and marrying a girl from Westport, Ont. Who knows for sure. What I do know is this phrase shaped his thinking.