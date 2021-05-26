At last, the Tonys set the date: The theater awards will be handed out Sept. 26 on CBS
NEW YORK - Broadway buffs can sleep tonight with thoughts of Tonys dancing in their heads. The awards show has an air date - at last. Sunday, Sept. 26, is the day for what has to be the most torturously cliffhanger Tonys in the accolades' 74-year run. Never mind that the awards are for a short list of 18 shows in the truncated 2019-20 season - wait, when was that again? And some of the nominated productions feel so distant that their titles barely register: "Sea Wall/A Life"? "The Sound Inside"? "Grand Horizons?"www.lmtonline.com