Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second child, a son, this fall. They already have a one-year-old daughter named Eloise. The couple just announced news of the baby last week, and as Jordan tells us, he can't wait to be a boy dad. “You know, when you're having a girl it's pretty much like, 'Well, I guess she's gonna get whatever she wants so (laughs) how do I get that or at least get in a situation where that's possible,' so it's something that we're really excited for. He's due in September, so we kind of waited a little late. My wife was saying the other day, she was like, 'Hey, are we gonna announce this kid before he gets here or what are we doing (laughs).'”