Is Cam Newton about to get the best weapon he’s ever had?
Is former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton about to get the best weapon he’s ever had in Julio Jones?. It says a lot about what the New England Patriots think of Cam Newton that they decided to give him a one-year extension despite playing below the required standard in 2020. There were plenty of mitigating factors behind this, including the quarterback contracting COVID-19 when some momentum was building, but the 2015 NFL MVP will be on a short leash this time around after Bill Belichick opted to use his first-round pick on Alabama prospect Mac Jones.catcrave.com