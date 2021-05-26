Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus Release Dates Revealed

By Kevin Dunsmore on May 26, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo and The Pokémon Company today dropped the release dates for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s going to be a Poképalooza starting this November and lasting through January 2022 thanks to the release of three Pokémon titles. The Generation 4 remakes based on Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are out November 19. Meanwhile, the new and exciting Pokémon Legends: Arceus lands on Switch January 28, 2022. To celebrate the announcement, Nintendo also revealed each of the game’s box art. Unfortunately, Nintendo did not release any new footage from either game.

hardcoregamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Diamond And Pearl#Release Dates#Art#November#The Pok Mon Company#Preorder#Team Galactic#Rpg#Switch#Pok Mon Platinum#Arceus Lands#Pok Mon Legends#Pearl Launch#Art#Faithful Remakes#Character Development#Ancient Sinnoh#The Game#Today#Mount Coronet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Arts
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Launching Early Next Year

Game company The Pokemon Company has the official release date of upcoming video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming video game will be released early next year, January 28, 2022. It will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the Pokémon series takes a bold new direction,...
Video GamesNME

‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes confirmed for November launch

Nintendo has announced the release dates for the next instalments of Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – remakes of the Diamond and Pearl games released for Nintendo DS – will launch on November 19. The announcements arrived today (May 26) with little fanfare via...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective Release Date Revealed

Pixmain, an independent video game publisher that focuses on games with creative and engaging gameplay, art, music and story, have partnered with development studio Darjeeling to announce the release date and reveal a teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective. The game is based on the global hit comic book series ‘Pierre: The Maze Detective’ created by Japanese artist Hirofumi Kamigaki and illustrated by IC4Design. The game itself is a passion project born from Darjeeling’s love for the books. The crux of the game is that players take on the role of Pierre, a dashing, young detective who is tasked with tracking down the elusive villain Mr. X in an effort to save the day. To do so, Pierre must explore the game’s intricate hand-drawn worlds and discover secrets and surpass mazes. Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective is officially coming to PC on 22nd June 2021 and will release on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch in the summer. The game is currently available on Steam to be wishlisted.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Aragami 2 Gameplay Trailer and Official Release Date Revealed

Game developer Lince Works has recently released the gameplay trailer of video game sequel Aragami 2 and its official release date. The upcoming stealth action video game sequel will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will be released on September 17. Physical...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus preorder guide – where to buy

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially launching on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022. Here is where you can pre-order the Sinnoh origin title right now. Game Freak surprised Pokemon fans in February when they revealed that their next project, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is an open-world RPG similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Video GamesComicBook

Dying Light 2 Release Date Revealed With New Gameplay Footage

Today, Dying Light 2 finally re-emerged from the shadows with a new trailer and a release date. We haven't seen or heard much from the sequel announced all the way back at E3 2018, but today that changed during a special Twitch stream dedicated to what is more a less a re-reveal of the zombies parkour game, which is now called Dying Light 2: Stay Human and which is set to finally release later this year on December 7, 2021.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal confirms October release date

Far Cry 6 is heading to Xbox on October 7th and features a free upgrade for owners of the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Players will travel to the tropical paradise of Yara in the Caribbean and embark on a journey full of the weird and wonderful encounters the series has become known for.
Video GamesMovieWeb

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Trailer Reveals Release Date for Remastered Game

A wealth of Sonic the Hedgehog information was made at yesterday's ﻿Sonic﻿ Central Event. One of the highlights was the reveal of Sonic Colors: Ultimate﻿. A trailer was the tool used to break the news to the public. The title will be a remake of Sonic Colors, first released in 2010. Updates to the first version were apparent in the trailer.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 - Details, Dates And Pricing Revealed

Can you believe Pokémon GO has now been around for almost five years? How time flies. Niantic and The Pokémon Company have shared all the juicy details on this year's Pokémon GO Fest event which is set to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary in style. It's boasting a music-festival-themed Special Research Story, the return of the Global Challenge Arena and more.
Video GamesScreenrant.com

How Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Poké Balls Work

Fans were surprised by the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and excited by the prospect of a truly open world Pokémon game. There have been plenty of concerns over the Switch's ability to run Pokémon Legends: Arceus, since even the trailer had some significant frame rate drops, but the gameplay still promises to be something unique to the incredibly popular franchise. The trailer shows that Poké Balls can be aimed and thrown outside of battle, something usually reserved for a battle menu option.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake leak reveals details on next trailer

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes are just a few months away from release, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from flowing. Pokemon fans had heard rumblings and rumors online about a possible Diamond and Pearl remake, so when this was confirmed, the monster-collecting fandom went into overdrive.However, this hype was quickly tempered when the eagerly anticipated Sinnoh remakes were shown off at the Pokemon Presents conference. Instead of featuring similar visuals to that of Sword/Shield and the Let’s Go games, the remakes went for a very different approach.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Legend Of Mana Reveals More Content Before Release

Square Enix released a new set of images for people to check out from Legend Of Mana before the game drops next month. if you haven't already seen parts of this, it is a remastered version of the fourth game from the Mana series, being released on the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. Aside from upgrades and improvements to the game that fix any lingering issues from the original, you're getting redrawn backgrounds that bring this classic title to life 22 years later. You can check out the images below as well as notes from the team about new additions and improvements being added to this one.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Dying Light 2 release date and supported platforms leaked ahead of reveal

Ahead of developer Techland’s big stream reveal, the Dying Light 2 release date has seemingly been leaked by an Italian website. The leaked advertisement includes the details on all the planned Dying Light 2 platforms planned, the age rating, and even a possible brand-new subtitle. The developer stream and official reveal are due for later on today, but it seems certain that a Dying Light 2 December release is confirmed.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Natan: Hero Overview, Skill analysis, and release date

Natan, the Spacetime Walker, is the newest marksman that has been introduced in Mobile Legends Advanced server with the latest Patch Update. The hero is a marksman with magic damage ability unlike most marksman with physical damage. Natan also has some unique CC skills which would be very handy for a marksman but it would be the passive that will make him a strong hero. Lets us first see the skills of Natan in detail and how to use him to your advantage in MLBB.
ComicsComicBook

Gundam Hathaways Flash Reveals New Summer Release Date

The world of anime, like so many other entertainment industries, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash having to be delayed several times as a result of COVID-19, but it seems as if the feature-length film that revisits the original universe of the franchise will be dropping far sooner than many mech suit fans thought. Focusing on a character touted as the spiritual successor to both Amuro and Char from the first series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the film is promising another action-packed entry of the popular mobile suit franchise.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

Video: Nintendo South Africa Distributor reveal trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus features new background music from the game

New details have been unveiled for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon HOME. Read on below to learn more:. Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveal Trailer (Nintendo Switch) Catch, survey and research wild Pokémon to create and complete the Sinnoh region’s first Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus,...