Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus Release Dates Revealed

Pixmain, an independent video game publisher that focuses on games with creative and engaging gameplay, art, music and story, have partnered with development studio Darjeeling to announce the release date and reveal a teaser trailer for their upcoming game, Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective. The game is based on the global hit comic book series ‘Pierre: The Maze Detective’ created by Japanese artist Hirofumi Kamigaki and illustrated by IC4Design. The game itself is a passion project born from Darjeeling’s love for the books. The crux of the game is that players take on the role of Pierre, a dashing, young detective who is tasked with tracking down the elusive villain Mr. X in an effort to save the day. To do so, Pierre must explore the game’s intricate hand-drawn worlds and discover secrets and surpass mazes. Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective is officially coming to PC on 22nd June 2021 and will release on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch in the summer. The game is currently available on Steam to be wishlisted.