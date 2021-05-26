Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus Release Dates Revealed
Nintendo and The Pokémon Company today dropped the release dates for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s going to be a Poképalooza starting this November and lasting through January 2022 thanks to the release of three Pokémon titles. The Generation 4 remakes based on Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are out November 19. Meanwhile, the new and exciting Pokémon Legends: Arceus lands on Switch January 28, 2022. To celebrate the announcement, Nintendo also revealed each of the game’s box art. Unfortunately, Nintendo did not release any new footage from either game.hardcoregamer.com