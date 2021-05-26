Noblechairs Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition PC Chair Available For Pre-Order
Noblechairs announced today that their special edition Elder Scrolls Online gaming chair is now available for pre-order. The chair is designed to appeal fans of Bethesda’s MMO with an embroidered The Elder Scrolls Online Ouroboros, oversized Lion, Dragon and Eagle artwork and the Noblechairs logo is in Daedric sigils. For comfort the chair includes a memory foam headrest, adjustable lumbar support and rocking mechanism. The chair is expected to ship on July 10.hardcoregamer.com