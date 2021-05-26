Noblechairs Elder Scrolls Online Special Edition PC Chair Available For Pre-Order

Those of you who love the game Spiritfarer will be happy to know that physical editions of the game have started doing pre-orders. Thunder Lotus Games and Skybound Games will be working with iam8bit to produce a physical edition of the game that will include the main game on either PS4 or Nintendo Switch, a collectible postcard and sticker stamp set, a digital download of the game's soundtrack by composer Max LL, and a digital copy of the 96-page digital artbook (which will be in English only). On top of all that, iam8bit will release a double LP vinyl soundtrack for the game (which looks pretty awesome), as well as a major Collector's Edition of the game, which you can only get through the website, as details will come out about both later. You can read a couple of quotes about the new releases below along with a trailer for the physical editions.