Even if you’ve never heard of the concept before, there’s a pretty solid chance you’ve got an everyday carry loadout you rely on to get you through your days. This could be as simple as just a wallet, keychain, and smartphone. Or it could be far more comprehensive — comprised of a bevy of tools, devices, a blade or two, etc. The greater point is this: EDC is pretty damn ubiquitous, even for those not in the know. And that probably explains why there are so many options out there for good everyday carry gear.